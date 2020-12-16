Diego Maradona Death Probe Takes New Twist, Cops Raid Accountant's Brother's Home: Report

The Diego Maradona death probe has taken a sinister turn, with reports that the Argentinian police are expanding the list of people they are looking at in relation to the football legend's death. Maradona's cause of death has been under the scanner since his sudden and untimely death on 25 November 2020. After searching the house and offices of Maradona's personal physician, Dr Leopoldo Luque a few days after his death, the police have now searched the home of his accountant’s brother, Maximiliano Trimarchi in connection with Maradona's death

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Beats Michael Jordan, Maradona, Messi As Top Sportsman Mentioned In Songs

Diego Maradona death probe intensifies

Maximiliano Trimarchi, brother of Diego Maradona's accountant Andrea Trimarchi is the latest in a long list of people put under the scanner by the Argentinian police. Investigators have also seized Trimarchi's phone to search it for any possible evidence. According to Argentina's Telam news agency, the searches were conducted as a part of a wrongful death investigation carried out by Argentinian prosecutor John Broyard. Although, as of now, no charges have been filed against anyone relating to Maradona's death.

According to a report in the British newspaper The Sun, Andrea Trimarchi became a focus of the investigation after sources revealed that he had failed to inform investigators of his presence at Maradona's house at the time of his death. Trimarchi was apparently working as a chauffeur for Agustina Cosachov, a psychiatrist treating Maradona after his brain procedure. Her residence and offices have also already been searched in relation to this case.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Says He Needed More Time At Man United To Succeed Despite Poor Results

Diego Maradona cause of death

Initial reports attributed the death of football star, Diego Maradona to "acute secondary lung oedema to exacerbated chronic heart failure" according to CNN. Maradona had undergone surgery for a blood clot in his brain, earlier in the month and had been recovering at home at the time of his death. As a person who struggled with substance abuse his entire life off the pitch, Maradona's cause of death was not surprising. However, an investigation was opened into his death soon after.

Maradona's personal physician Dr Leopoldo Luque was among the first people questioned/searched as a part of the investigation. “If I’m responsible for anything when it comes to Diego, it was loving him, caring for him, improving his life to the end and extending it," Luque told the press after the search. “It’s very unfair what’s happening. Someone is trying to find a scapegoat here when I don’t see one anywhere" he added.

Also Read | Diego Maradona’s Relatives Tussle Over £37 MILLION Fortune, 16 Family Members Included

The intrigue in the case was furthered after an explosive revelation by Maradona's nurse, Dahiana Gisela Madrid. Madrid's lawyer Rodolfo Baque claimed that a week before his death, Maradona “fell and hit his head. He wasn’t taken to hospital for a scan or an X-ray. He wasn’t taken anywhere". Madrid also claimed that she had been told to lie about checking up on Maradona a few hours before his death.

Also Read | Messi Should Honour Maradona By Joining Napoli: Ex-Barca Striker Kevin Prince Boateng

Image Credits: AP