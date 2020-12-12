Messi Should Honour Maradona By Joining Napoli: Ex-Barca Striker Kevin Prince Boateng

Kevin Prince Boateng believes Barcelona captain Lionel Messi should pay an absolute tribute to the late Diego Maradona by joining Napoli in the summer. The 1986 World Cup winner passed away late last month, and Messi paid a rich tribute by revealing a Newell’s Old Boys kit with Maradona’s number to pay his respects. The 33-year-old is reportedly keen on ending his Barcelona stint with his contract expiring in the summer.

Kevin Prince Boateng believes Messi joining Napoli would be like a movie

Former Barcelona man Kevin Prince Boateng believes it will be poetic if Lionel Messi decided to join Napoli in the summer after his Barcelona contract expires. Diego Maradona was at the peak of his prowess during his stay in Naples, winning the only two Scudetto titles Napoli has won in their history. The Argentine legend’s arrival and impact in Naples was far beyond the football field, as Maradona gave the working-class city hope, joy and a sense of pride as compared to the high-class cities of Milan and Turin.

Napoli, in his memory, even renamed their San Paolo Stadium to the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, shortly after his death. Speaking to ESPN, Kevin Prince Boateng believes it would be amazing and surreal if Messi would call up Napoli and say that he is interested in joining them. The striker, who plies his trade at Serie B side Monza, added that the Barcelona captain will have to go to practice by a helicopter because people would eat him alive on the streets because of their happiness.

Lionel Messi's future has been subject to intense debate, with reports suggesting the 33-year-old is unsettled at the club after protracted but failed attempts to leave the club last summer. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner infamously tried to seal an exit last summer, sending a burofax to the Barcelona board before deciding to honour the final year of his contract. The offseason turmoil has continued on the pitch, with Ronald Koeman's side currently ninth in LaLiga, only three points off the relegation zone. Messi's half a million wages are also a huge burden for the Blaugrana, who are currently battling a huge financial crisis which broth them to the brink of bankruptcy.

(Image Courtesy: SSC Napoli, Lionel Messi Instagram)