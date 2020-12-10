Diego Maradona’s Relatives Tussle Over £37 MILLION Fortune, 16 Family Members Included

A series of controversies have emerged following the death of legendary footballer Diego Maradona last month. The 60-year-old died on November 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest, with the player’s lawyer and doctor criticised by the Maradona family as well. Now, media reports revealed that Diego Maradona did not leave a will, with a bitter battle over the Argentine’s inheritance set to take place amongst an astonishing 16 family members.

Lack of will to lead to fights within Maradona family

The problem posed by the lack of will was communicated last month by sources close to the family, who suggested that there will be a big fight within the Maradona family. Discussions around the late footballer’s inheritance are also problematic because lawyers expect a slew of claims from Maradona’s alleged children. According to media reports, Diego Maradona left behind a fortune worth £37million, with other publications quoting the figure to be as high as $90 million as well.

What does the Maradona inheritance include?

The 1986 World Cup winner was known for his extravagant lifestyle but made a series of investments over the years that have seen his net worth grow massively. Court papers have revealed that the Maradona inheritance includes cash in Switzerland, Dubai and Buenos Aires, in addition to multiple properties across the globe and an enviable collection of luxury cars. The Argentine’s accounts also show payments from advertisement contracts with household brands like Puma and Coca-Cola.

Maradona wife and Maradona children begin to fight over the player’s fortune

With the Argentine legend no more, The Sun revealed that claims on Diego Maradona’s fortune were made at a secret location in Buenos Aires. A source speaking to the publication compared the negotiations to a World Cup, suggesting that the battle for Diego Maradona’s money will be hotly contested. The Sun also shed light on the Maradona family that is currently fighting for a stake in the late footballer’s fortune.

The five Maradona children, which the footballer admitted to having are part of the discussions, along with seven more alleged love-children. Four of his sisters, part of the Maradona family as well have staked a claim on the fortune. A source speaking to the publication on the topic of Maradona inheritance explained that the player’s children can not be disinherited.

Under Argentine law, each of the Maradona children is set to receive an equal share in the fortune. However, the same isn’t said to be acceptable by the Maradona children, who feel cheated after having spent their entire lifetime beside the footballing great. With Diego Maradona discarded the will he made in 2012 four years later, a bitter battle for the Argentine’s fortune is set to continue in the coming months.

Image Credits: AP