Diego Maradona Funeral Worker Fired After Posting Disturbing Selfie With Legend’s Body

A day after the news of Diego Maradona's death was confirmed, the national icon was buried in Buenos Aires late on Thursday. The legendary Argentine breathed his last after suffering cardiac arrest on Wednesday, with tributes pouring in from all around the world after the news was made public. Diego Maradona's funeral in Argentina attracted thousands of fans gathered with flags and banners to pay their respects. Amidst the mourning, media reports also revealed that a funeral worker has now been fired from his job after taking a disturbing picture with the late football star’s body.

Maradona funeral worker fired after a disturbing act

Mirror Sport covering news of Maradona's death disclosed that a funeral worker put in charge of preparing the footballer’s body for the wake has now been fired. The horrific image, in which the funeral worker is seen giving a thumbs up next to Diego Maradona’s body has not been published by Mirror. However, the disturbing picture made its way to social media, with fans slamming the funeral worker for his act.

Photos from the Funeral procession of Diego Maradona 🌹 🕯 pic.twitter.com/9vETifpQ5m — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) November 27, 2020

Fans online appealed to netizens to not retweet the picture in which Maradona is visible in his coffin, with many suggesting that strict action should be taken against the funeral worker. Others tweeted that the funeral work should be stripped of his nationality. According to the publication, the owner of the Sepelios Pinier funeral parlour confirmed that the worker in question has been sacked from his job.

Maradona tribute: Thousands gather to pay respects to Maradona

Diego Maradona died in his sleep at his Tigre home after spending time there as he recovered from a brain surgery he underwent earlier in November. The preliminary post mortem reports suggested that the footballing great died due to dilated cardiomyopathy, which is a medical condition in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Following his death, Diego Maradona was taken to the presidential palace in Argentina, with thousands of football fans gathering to pay their respects.

Thousands wait for the opening of the funeral chapel of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona installed at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. 📷 epa-efe / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni #maradona #funeral #epaphotos #photojournalism pic.twitter.com/eT479pmEQt — european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) November 26, 2020

The legendary footballer was then taken to the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where a small private ceremony involving his friends and family took place.

Visuals from the Diego Maradona funeral have since gone viral, with thousands seen lining the streets of Argentina as the procession made its way to the burial site. While many fans were able to pay their last respects, the football star’s funeral sparked clashes between the cops and fans after the viewing was cut short by the family.

Image Credits: AP