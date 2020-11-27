Maradona Death: Thousands Of Fans gather In The streets Of Buenos Aires To Pay Tribute

Diego Maradona suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and tragically passed away at the age of 60 as football fans all across the world posted their heartfelt tributes in honour of the Argentine idol. The two-time Serie A champion was laid to rest on Thursday as thousands of fans lined the streets of Buenos Aires to pay their respects while his coffin was driven to the cemetery. Maradona went into cardiac arrest and passed away at his home in Buenos Aires, only two weeks after being released from the hospital following brain surgery.

Diego Maradona tribute: Thousands of fans gather on the streets of Buenos Aires to pay their respects

On Thursday, Maradona was buried at the Jardin Bella Vista cemetery, Buenos Aires, in a private ceremony which was attended by just 12 people. However, earlier in the day, thousands of Argentinian fans gathered out on the streets of the capital to pay their respects to the 1986 World Cup winner. Maradona's casket was placed in a car with his name on the window while being driven from the presidential palace to the burial ground.

Fans were waving Argentine flags xas they gathered along the roads while Maradona’s funeral car drove by under heavy security. Many weeping fans also tried to touch the vehicle whenever it was stopped by traffic but were blocked off by the riot police. The mourning fans were also unable to throw their football jerseys and flowers by Maradona's coffin. On the streets, people chanted, "Diego is not dead, Diego lives in the people," while Maradona was being driven to the cemetery.

Buenos Aires bids farewell to Maradona pic.twitter.com/dsTKUeeZVA — •Pleter• (@croatian_pleter) November 27, 2020

Some jumped over fences in order to get a final glimpse of the superstar but the police force was able to prevent them from getting too close to the vehicle. Maradona's daughters - Dalma and Giannina - along with his first wife Claudia Villafane, were also seen wiping tears from their eyes while travelling to the burial ground. Argentina president Alberto Fernandez also visited Maradona's grave and declared three days of national mourning.

Thousands of Argentines stand in tightly-packed lines to attend Diego Maradona's funeral service at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in downtown Buenos Aires, with officials facing growing criticism for keeping schools closed due to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/uYQT5L44Ho — Gabriel Burin (@GabrielBurin) November 26, 2020

Diego Maradona death: What happened to the Argentine legend?

Maradona had undergone successful brain surgery just a fortnight ago but was feeling unwell on Wednesday. Reports claim that the footballing icon was looking pale in the morning and returned to bed after breakfast. At around mid-day, a nurse went to check on Maradona but found him unresponsive.

Maradona was rushed to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival. It was later confirmed that he suffered a heart attack.

Image Credits - AP