Diego Maradona Last Words: Argentine Legend Told His Nephew He Felt 'sick' Before Death

Footballing great Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home. The news of Maradona’s death came days after he underwent brain surgery after being hospitalised. The 60-year-old’s health struggles have been well documented in recent years, with the Argentine being hospitalised multiple times in the past as well. After Maradona's death was confirmed, media reports shed light on how he spent his last moments.

Maradona's nephew heard last words before tragic cardiac arrest

The Daily Mail revealed that the 60-year-old had looked pale and complained that he felt cold when he came down for breakfast on Wednesday morning. The publication also disclosed Diego Maradona last words, writing that the footballing great said ‘Me siento mal’ or ‘I feel sick’ while talking to his nephew before returning to bed in his Buenos Aires mansion.

The Napoli legend was later discovered by his nurse who immediately phoned for help, with the Argentine breathing his last before the paramedics could arrive.

'I feel sick' - Last words of Diego Maradona after telling his nephew he didn't feel well and was going back to bed - https://t.co/hROaTernIt pic.twitter.com/0hvcZusEvA — Onome Igugu (@tsbcomng) November 26, 2020

The last moments from the iconic player’s life were played out in the Argentinian media, with visuals of authorities taking away Maradona’s body for autopsy going viral. According to media reports, paramedics made unsuccessful attempts to revive Diego Maradona after they arrived at the gated locality of San Andres, which is where the legendary footballer had been spending his time after coming back from the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Prosecution chief John Broyad reiterated that no signs of criminality and violence have been detected, as the icon's body was taken to a nearby morgue for an autopsy,

Diego Maradona last words revealed: Striker had just returned from the hospital

News of the Argentine's health had been consistently making headlines in recent times, with Maradona rushed to a hospital earlier in November. The player’s lawyer and personal doctor had later revealed Maradona had undergone brain surgery to remove a subdural hematoma.

The latest "Maradona hospitalised" news had come after he had long suffered from multiple health issues. In the past, his health has suffered due to his extravagant lifestyle off the pitch, with Maradona even struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

Argentina declares national mourning after Maradona cardiac arrest

Argentina has declared a 3-day national mourning for Diego Maradona, with president Alberto Fernández paying tribute to the 1986 World Cup winner.



"Thank you for having existed. We will miss you for life".



His body will lie in state at the Casa Rosada, the president's office. pic.twitter.com/GXHoGV8O27 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) November 26, 2020

Soon after the legendary player’s death was confirmed, thousands took to the streets of Naples and Buenos Aires to honour Diego Maradona’s legacy. Football teams playing in the Champions League observed a moment of silence for the 1986 World Cup winner, as Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez announced three days of mourning.

Talking about the decision, Fernandez thanked Diego Maradona for taking the country to the global stage, tweeting that he was the greatest player of all time.

Image Credits: AP