Maradona's Greatest Goal: Watch Argentine Magician Terrorise England's Defence In 1986 WC

Since Maradona's death was confirmed on November 25, the sporting fraternity has been paying tribute to the football icon by reminiscing about his greatest moments. From interesting anecdotes about the footballing great to sharing clips of his finest moments on the pitch, fans are emotionally acknowledging the death of one of the greatest footballers of all time. With debates going around about Maradona’s greatest goal, here is one of his finest strikes from the Argentina vs England 1986 game, aptly titled as the ‘Goal of the Century’.

The 1986 world cup winning captain and golden ball winner ,rest in peace Diego Maradona ! pic.twitter.com/8pDGzX2d2o — Sasa Tips (@SasaTips_KE) November 25, 2020

Also Read: Who Is Diego Maradona's Ex-wife Claudia Villafane? How Many Kids Did Maradona Have?

Diego Maradona’s greatest goal revisited

While it is impossible to not mention the infamous Maradona Hand of God moment while discussing the Argentina vs England 1986 World Cup quarter-final, the game also saw Diego Maradona score one of his greatest goals ever. Maradona had earlier made headlines after he pushed the ball with his hand to give his side the lead in the 51st minute. However, it was his mazy run and finish four minutes later which is regarded as one of his greatest goals ever.

Also Read: Diego Maradona Dead: Argentina President Decrees 3-day Mourning Following Legend's Death

Diego Maradona picked the ball in his own half under pressure, before pirouetting his way away from the opposition. The Argentine then took a heavy touch before driving towards the England goal, going past players seamlessly as they fail to keep up with him.

As Maradona prepares to shoot, he sees Peter Shilton rushing down, with the Argentine first performing a dummy before slotting the ball in the back of the net to complete what is considered one of the finest individual goals ever.

Considered by many as the greatest individual FIFA World Cup goal of all time, Maradona's goal versus @England at Mexico '86 is the third to get the @Hyundai_Global Anatomy of a Goal treatment. 🇦🇷🙌 pic.twitter.com/O2uOXBogOg — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 9, 2018

Although the first goal scored by Maradona still invites debates and discussions around his professionalism, the second goal is praised in all quarters. The impressive solo goal was also FIFA’s ‘World Cup Goal of the Century’ award in 2002. Speaking about the strike, England manager Bobby Robson had called it a miracle goal, saying that is wonderful when the world can produce players of such great calibre.

Also Read: Diego Maradona Death: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Mike Tyson Pay Tribute To Icon

Diego Maradona 1986 World Cup: The Argentine was the star of the show

Diego Maradona’s performance in the 1986 World Cup was something special.



He led Argentina to its 2nd World Cup title, winning the Golden Ball with 5 goals & 5 assists.



He remains 1 of 3 Argentines to win the award (Mario Kempes 1978, Lionel Messi 2014). pic.twitter.com/hNxtc3DFxt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2020

The Argentine almost single-handedly guided Argentina to an impressive victory in the 1986 World Cup held in Mexico. Diego Maradona was on song throughout the tournament, scoring and assisting the majority of the goals scored by the nation. The footballing icon scored or assisted an incredible 10 of Argentina’s 14 goals during the competition. The achievement of Maradona’s 10 goal involvements in a single edition of a World Cup remains a record to this date, with the player also awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding showing.

Also Read: Diego Maradona Passes Away, Sachin Tendulkar Shares A Heartfelt Message

Image Credits: AP