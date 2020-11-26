Diego Maradona’s Epic Pre-match Ball-juggling Routine Goes Viral, Players Left In Awe

Argentina football great Diego Maradona mesmerised his fans and rivals alike with his magical display on the field. As the world bids adieu to arguably the greatest football star ever to step on the field, a video has gone viral on the internet, which sheds light on the late footballer's pre-match juggling abilities that left the fans in the stadiums completely startled.

Maradona juggling video goes viral on internet

Maradona passed away on Wednesday, following a cardiac arrest, in Buenos Aires, Argentina after a long spell with illness, marked by brain surgery. Wishes have been pouring in from football legends, including the likes of Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. During his decorated career, Maradona netted 259 goals in 491 games for several top clubs, including Sevilla, Barcelona and Napoli.

But his magic even before the kick off would leave the fans mesmerised, a video of which has gone viral on the internet. The video dates back to Maradona's warm-up before Napoli's UEFA Cup semi-final clash against Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in 1989.

Maradona skills left his rivals shaky

Maradona's pre-match warm-up left his opponents shaky even before the kickoff. The video shows the 1986 World Cup winner shaking out his stiff limbs before he goes on to keep the ball in the air, almost effortlessly with his knees. He then adds up with casually balancing the ball on his forehead before strolling across the field.

After few more kicks, he flicks the ball off his shoulders several times, as the spectators look in awe, before spiking it up onto his head. What caught further attention of the fans was that the Napoli legend did not have his shoelaces tied, further inviting praise from several quarters.

Maradona achievements are unmatched

Maradona's achievements put him at par with the likes of Brazil legend Pele. The late Argentine guided his national team to the 1986 World Cup glory. Besides, he also managed to clinch two Serie A titles with Napoli, the only two times the Sao Paulo outfit have won the league in its history. His death is irreparable and the legend is irreplaceable, just like he couldn't be replaced ever on the field.

