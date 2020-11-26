Gary Lineker Shares Lovely Diego Maradona Story To Sum Up Argentine Legend's Enthusiasm

Former England international Gary Lineker was one of the first to pay tribute after the news of Diego Maradona's death came to light. Despite that, the 59-year-old has since had to defend himself after his message for the Argentine great attracted controversy, with many claiming that Lineker's tribute was in poor taste. However, another one of the Gare Lineker tributes the former player made on-air has since given an insight into Maradona’s immense footballing ability and love for the beautiful game.

Gary Lineker’s heartwarming story about Argentine idol's passion for the game

Gary Lineker was speaking to former players like Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Peter Crouch on BT Sport as he shared an interesting anecdote about Diego Maradona. The 1986 Golden Boot winner talked about how he witnessed Diego Maradona’s passion for the sport up close during a Boca Juniors game. Talking about the moment, Gary Lineker discussed how the Argentine star was a huge personality off the pitch and always had a certain aura about him.

Sharing the details, Lineker revealed how Diego Maradona how stood in his own box along with his family members while watching the game. Shedding light on the Argentine’s enthusiasm and love for the game, Lineker talked about how his daughter had to hold him tight to prevent him from falling over the ceiling. While concluding the astonishing story, Gary Lineker talked about how that moment made him realise the level of passion Diego Maradona had for football.

Maradona warm-up video and Maradona skills part of unbelievable Gary Lineker tribute

"He had such an incredible passion for the game."



"I've never seen anyone have such a beautiful affection with a football."



A heartfelt tribute from @GaryLineker to the one and only Diego Maradona...



And a lovely story that sums up his genius ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztAhYyNFIs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 25, 2020

Continuing his tribute, Gary Lineker then talked about how Maradona's skills left him awestruck after he once played alongside him in an exhibition game. The 59-year-old on BT Sport revealed that he played with Maradona for 45 minutes during a game between Rest of the World and an English league side at Wembley. Sharing anecdotes from the same, Lineker explained how the incredible Diego Maradona warm-up routine left the players awestruck.

Lineker expounded that the Argentine spent five minutes juggling his socks while sitting alongside others in the dressing room, before going onto the pitch to execute a remarkable piece of skill. Talking about the moment, the former striker said that Maradona juggled the ball all the way to the centre circle, before launching it upwards as he waited for the ball to come back down. The Argentine would then control the ball while standing at almost the same position, before launching it skywards again.

Diego Maradona.

In his own league. Otherworldly. A supreme genius, supremely flawed. He could warm up better than many could actually play the game. The ball was his, the game was his, the pleasure was ours.



Goodbye 🐐

And thank you.pic.twitter.com/tUiabVdAit — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 25, 2020

Calling it one of the most unbelievable things he has ever seen on a football pitch, Gary Lineker explained that the Argentine icon did the trick 13 times in succession, while others could do it a maximum of three times later on. While concluding his tribute, the forward also admitted that the England side couldn’t man-mark Maradona during the 1986 World Cup, as he was too skilful.

Paying homage to his greatness, Gary Linker on-air admitted that he feels that no one can come close to matching the quality Diego Maradona possessed on a football pitch.

Image Credits: Gary Lineker Instagram