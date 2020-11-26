Diego Maradona's Coffin Arrives At Argentinian President's Mansion, Fans To Mourn Demise

Diego Maradona's coffin arrived at Argentinian president Alberto Fernández's mansion following his death on Wednesday. The world has continued to mourn the loss of the football legend, who passed away after a cardiac arrest claimed his life while he was at home. His coffin will be at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, allowing everyone to pay their respects to the 1986 World Cup winner.

Also read | 'A genius on field': Football legend Diego Maradona's memorable moments in pictures

Diego Maradona coffin arrives at Argentina president's mansion

Diego Maradona’s coffin has arrived at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires for a period of lying in state, TV reports showed, following the death of the 60-year-old Argentine football legend on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tqi22w6jon — IBSA TV Kenya (@IbsatvKenya) November 26, 2020

Maradona will be at the mansion for a period of lying in state. To a country where football is seen as a solution and escape, fans were devastated at the sudden news of his death following a successful brain surgery. The year 2020 was blamed by fans, as they paid a tribute by cheers, horns and sirens at 10:00 PM local time at Buenos Aires, as Maradona wore No. 10.

Also read | Diego Maradona death: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Mahesh Babu & other South celebs pay respects

(Credit: AP)

Tributes continued the entire night, reports stated. The crowd cheered "Maradoo, Maradoo", as fireworks were launched at the Diego Maradona stadium – where Maradona played and made his professional debut. Fans also flocked to Bombonera – the home to Boca Juniors – where the legend gained his popularity and fame.

Also read | Diego Maradona dead: Argentina president decrees 3-day mourning following legend's death

To honour his legacy, the president declared three days of national mourning, aware of what Maradona meant to the nation. “Today’s a bad day. A very sad day for all Argentines,” Fernandez said while speaking to TyC. The mourning continued in the city, as fans stood around the city with banners looking back at his prime.

Also read | Diego Maradona death: Pele says 'world lost a legend' as he mourns death of great friend

(Credit: AP)

Fans continued to express their grief even on social media, where stars from Pele to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shared their words on Twitter. "One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," Pele wrote, stating that he has indeed lost a close friend. People remembered other lives lost this year, concluding that 2020 is indeed a tragic year for the sports world.

How did Maradona die?

Though his life was troubled by his cocaine addiction, he enjoyed an illustrious career. Maradona retired in 1997, when he was 37 years old. In 2004, he had been hospitalized for heart issues, which were apparently caused by cocaine. A similar incident had taken place in 2000. He had once referred to cocaine as his "toughest rival", later revealing that he had overcome his problem.

He played for clubs like Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla in his career, earning the name "Golden Boy". He played four FIFA World Cups, and represented his country in 91 international events. He gained popularity for his first goal in 1986, made during the World Cup quarter-final.

(Image credits: AP)