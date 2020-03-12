Diego Simeone Compares Jan Oblak With Messi After Goalkeeper's Performance Vs Liverpool

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was all praise for his side after they knocked out Liverpool from the Champions League. The Argentine tactician was particularly impressed with goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s performance against the Reds, comparing him to Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

UCL highlights, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid result: Jan Oblak is the best, claims Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone claimed that he has the best goalkeeper in the world, referring to Jan Oblak. The shot-stopper was in supreme form at Anfield as he produced some magnificent saves against Jurgen Klopp’s men. Match stats reveal that Liverpool had 34 shots in the game, of which 11 were on target.

UCL highlights, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid result: Jan Oblak is Atletico's Lionel Messi

Diego Simeone claimed that Jan Oblak was just as important for him as Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi, Felipe and Joao Felix. Oblak is as important to the Rojiblancos as Lionel Messi is for Barcelona, asserted the manager. The goalkeeper was also magnificent in the first leg of the tie that was played at the Wanda Metropolitano. Simeone’s side managed a clean sheet in that game. In the Champions League this season, the Slovenian international has managed four clean sheets in eight games, while conceding seven goals.

UCL highlights: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid result

Liverpool had a good start at Anfield. In the 43rd minute of the game, Georginio Wijnaldum headed the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak to open the scoring for the Reds. Liverpool attempted several shots in the second half but could not take the aggregate lead, which meant that the game was to be decided through extra-time play.

Liverpool scored their second goal of the game in the 94th minute after a great effort from Roberto Firmino which ended inside the net. Just three minutes later, Atletico were back into the game after Marcos Llorente scored after a mistake from Adrian. Llorente completed his brace in the 105th minute after a brilliant play from Alvaro Morata to find the midfielder in a good scoring position. Morata sealed the tie after he raced past Liverpool’s defence to score their third goal of the night. Diego Simeone's men went on to win the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

