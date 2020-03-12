Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Player Ratings: Jurgen Klopp's Men Stunned At Anfield

Defending champions Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League following a 3-2 (aggregate 4-2) defeat against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Three goals in extra-time sent Diego Simeone's side through to the quarter-finals of the competition after the Reds dominated the majority of the game and briefly went ahead in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. Here is the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match report and the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid player ratings.

🔴⚪️ Atlético ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten home run in European games (W18 D7) to reach last 8.#UCL pic.twitter.com/1Z1xcCqcYB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

The Reds entered the second leg clash 1-0 down, and the dominant hosts got the goal they needed through Georginio Wijnaldum and should’ve put the tie to bed in normal time. Roberto Firmino finally put Jurgen Klopp's team in front early into extra-time, before absolute chaos ensued from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match report

A howler from the Spanish shot-stopper gifted the visitors a priceless away goal through midfielder Marcos Llorente, and they were in dreamland when the substitute netted his second just at the end of the first half extra time. With Liverpool chasing an unlikely two goals in 15 minutes, another substitute Alvaro Morata completed an extraordinary turn of events in the dying moments of the game to send Atletico Madrid into the next round of the Champions League and end Liverpool's dream of defending their European crown.

🔴⚪️ When you score twice at Anfield against the holders...



⚽️⚽️ Marcos Llorente#UCL pic.twitter.com/sbGizK3sD6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid player ratings

Here are the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid player ratings out of 10-

Champions League live Liverpool player ratings

Adrian- 3

Alexander-Arnold- 5

Van Dijk- 6

Gomez- 7

Robertson- 6

Henderson- 5

Wijnaldum- 8

Oxlade-Chamberlain- 8

Salah- 5

Mane- 5

Firmino- 7

Champions League live Atletico Madrid player ratings

Oblak- 8

Trippier- 6

Savic- 7

Felipe- 6

Lodi- 6

Saul- 6

Partey- 7

Koke- 6

Correa- 6

Costa- 5

Felix- 7

