The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Player Ratings: Jurgen Klopp's Men Stunned At Anfield

Football News

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were stunned by Atletico Madrid's comeback in the second leg of the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League clash Wednesday night.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Defending champions Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League following a 3-2 (aggregate 4-2) defeat against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Three goals in extra-time sent Diego Simeone's side through to the quarter-finals of the competition after the Reds dominated the majority of the game and briefly went ahead in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. Here is the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match report and the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid player ratings.

 

ALSO READ: Odisha 2-1 Jamshedpur Player Ratings: Aridane Santana Bags A Brace For The Home Team

The Reds entered the second leg clash 1-0 down, and the dominant hosts got the goal they needed through Georginio Wijnaldum and should’ve put the tie to bed in normal time. Roberto Firmino finally put Jurgen Klopp's team in front early into extra-time, before absolute chaos ensued from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

ALSO READ: Manchester United Player Ratings After A Disappointing 1-2 Loss Against Astana

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match report

A howler from the Spanish shot-stopper gifted the visitors a priceless away goal through midfielder Marcos Llorente, and they were in dreamland when the substitute netted his second just at the end of the first half extra time. With Liverpool chasing an unlikely two goals in 15 minutes, another substitute Alvaro Morata completed an extraordinary turn of events in the dying moments of the game to send Atletico Madrid into the next round of the Champions League and end Liverpool's dream of defending their European crown.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Vs Napoli Player Ratings: Sadio Mane, Fabinho Disappoint At Anfield After Draw

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid player ratings

Here are the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid player ratings out of 10-

Champions League live Liverpool player ratings 

Adrian- 3

Alexander-Arnold- 5

Van Dijk- 6

Gomez- 7

Robertson- 6

Henderson- 5

Wijnaldum- 8

Oxlade-Chamberlain- 8

Salah- 5

Mane- 5

Firmino- 7

Champions League live Atletico Madrid player ratings

Oblak- 8

Trippier- 6

Savic- 7

Felipe- 6

Lodi- 6

Saul- 6

Partey- 7

Koke- 6

Correa- 6

Costa- 5

Felix- 7

Also Read | Liverpool's Defence Against The Dark Arts Could Dictate UCL Clash Against Atletico Madrid

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES