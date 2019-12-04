Diego Simeone Reacts To Lionel Messi's Goal Against Atletico Madrid; Watch Video

Atletico Madrid played against Barcelona on December 1, 2019 at the Wanda Metropolitano. Barcelona were successful in clinching three points after Lionel Messi struck one past goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Barcelona are currently top of the table, with Real Madrid at the second place with equal points.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Drops Retirement Hint While Collecting Record Sixth Ballon D'Or Award

Diego Simeone applauded after Lionel Messi scored against Atletico Madrid

A major highlight of the match was Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s reaction to Lionel Messi’s goal. After Messi netted the ball in the 86th minute past Oblak, Simeone could do nothing but applaud the brilliance of the Argentine. Simeone is thought to be a huge admirer of Messi, and has openly expressed his affection for the Barcelona star.

Also Read | 'Greatest Of All Time': Fans Rejoice After Lionel Messi Wins His 6th Ballon D'Or

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have been underperforming this season

Diego Simeone's side desperately needed a win against Barcelona, having won just once in their last six matches. The home team showed intent and started on the front foot, pressing Barcelona deep in their own half. Both the teams hit the woodwork while both the keepers were steadfast to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Nearly Hit By Umbrella Thrown By Atletico Fan After Scoring Late Winner

Diego Simeone's side are sixth in LaLiga points table

The defeat against Barcelona means that Atletico Madrid are now sixth in LaLiga. Diego Simeone’s side have won just six games out of the total 15. They have drawn six games and lost twice. Atletico Madrid will play against Villareal on December 6, 2019 (December 7 according to IST).

Barcelona are top of the LaLiga table after the win against Atletico, with 32 points. They have won 10 matches, while losing thrice and drawing once. Barcelona will host RCD Mallorca on Saturday, December 7, 2019 (December 8 according to IST) in their next LaLiga clash.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Nearly Hit By Umbrella Thrown By Atletico Fan After Scoring Late Winner