Lionel Messi Drops Retirement Hint While Collecting Record Sixth Ballon D'Or Award

Barcelona star Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or 2019 at a ceremony held in Paris, France recently. Messi overtook his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballon d’Or. No player has won more Ballon d’Ors than Messi. Ronaldo has won five in total.

Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi spoke on his retirement

However, during the awards ceremony, Lionel Messi hinted at his retirement plans. As quoted by Goal, the Barcelona star stated that he was well aware of the fact that he was 32. He hoped to keep playing for many more years. However, he was clear about his retirement plans, saying that everything depends on his physical well-being. Messi felt that he was at his best (physically) at present, and he looks to continue this way for some time to come. He further stated that he was enjoying football more than ever.

Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi was asked about his first Ballon d'Or experience

Messi was also asked about his experience of winning his first Ballon d’Or way back in 2009. The Argentine replied that he still relishes his first Ballon d’Or win in Paris when he had arrived with his three siblings. He was 22 then and it was unimaginable for him to be at such a big stage at that time.

Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi felt proud of winning the award for a record sixth time

Messi was also asked about his thoughts on winning the accolade for the sixth time. He commented that it was unimaginable for him to win one, let alone six. He felt that it is a joy to win his sixth Ballon d’Or in front of his wife and children and he felt proud of it.

Lionel Messi had scored 51 goals in 50 games last season in all competitions, making him the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or. He won the LaLiga with Barcelona, while also clinching his sixth European Boot for scoring the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues. His closest challenger for the award was Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who won the UEFA Champions League last season. He was also crowned as the UEFA Player of the year.

