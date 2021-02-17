Does Leicester Keeper Kasper Schmeichel Wear A Corset? Slavia Prague Make BIZARRE Claim

Czech Republic football outfit Slavia Prague racked up a controversy when they claimed that Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel wore a corset which is why he appeared overweight. The unwanted remarks from the club come at a time when the two sides are set to play in the round of 32 of the Europa League this week. Following mounting criticism, Slavia Prague have apologised for their bizarre claim, although the question still remains up for debate.

Slavia Prague's comments on Kasper Schmeichel invite unwanted attention

Slavia Prague posted a bizarre video on their Youtube channel in which their reporter Jiri Hozek made bold claims. He described how Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has had problems with his healthy lifestyle and that he has been working under a tough manager who favours athleticism. The comments clearly hinted that the player was facing fitness problems and was founding it difficult to cope with the manager's training demands.

The official Slavia Prague TV channel have launched an absolutely bizarre attack on Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel, calling him "overweight" and even accusing him of wearing a corset?!#lcfc — Jamie Thorpe (@thorpie54) February 16, 2021

The reporter also went on to suggest that the Leicester City shot-stopper should lose 5 to 10 kg of weight. Jiri Hozek claimed that Schmeichel wears a corset. And the bizarre claims have triggered a wave of anger among Leicester fans, all of whom blasted the Czech based outfit.

President apologises on Slavia Prague's Schmeichel comments controversy

Following simmering tensions, the official English Twitter handle of Slavia Prague sent out an apology. The club clarified that the claims in the video have been misinterpreted further stating that the reporter did praise the Danish footballer in the later part. Slavia Prague insisted they have great respect for the Premier League heavyweights.

Hi Jamie. Really sorry if this was the only impression from this episode. If you watch it you will get to the part where Kasper Schmeichel is praised for his performance and described as one of the key players for the team. We have great respect for the club — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) February 16, 2021

Slavia Prague's president Jaroslav Tvrdik also extended an apology on the same. The club chief tweeted, "We approach them with great respect for the club and its players. We are sorry that some of the opinions put forward could have been interpreted as offensive. It was not our intention. We are looking forward to both games."

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City live stream details

The game between Slavia Prague and Leicester City will be played on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports network. The Slavia Prague vs Leicester City live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Image courtesy: Kasper Schmeichel Twitter