Mason Greenwood To Earn £75,000-a-week, Two-third More Than His Current Pay: Report

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has emerged as one of the key players under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ever since his rise with the Red Devils following his first-team debut in 2019, Greenwood has gone on to become an indispensable member of the squad despite his inexperience and tender age. And Man United do not want to lose out on their prized possession anytime soon. Hence, he has been offered a new contract with increased pay.

Mason Greenwood wages estimated at £75,000-a-week under new contract

According to a report by Times, Man United believe Greenwood has been performing well and is on his way to becoming a top player. The 19-year-old has indeed been in splendid form despite limited game time, with four goals and five assists in 29 games across all competitions.

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝘄𝗻 ❤️@MasonGreenwood has extended his deal and we couldn't be happier 🤩#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2021

The Old Trafford outfit has been eager to reward the English midfielder with an improved contract. He has been officially awarded a new deal which binds him with the Premier League heavyweights until 2025. As per the Mason Greenwood contract details, he will earn £75,000-a-week once the new deal comes into force. This figure is at least two-third more than what he earned until now.

Greenwood has racked up 82 appearances with Man United

Greenwood is one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League having emerged onto the scene from Man United's academy. He is credited as the youngest-ever club goalscorer in European competitions following his strike on his first-team debut against Astana in 2019. The England international has already made 82 appearances with the club.

Speaking to the club's website after renewing his deal, Greenwood said, "When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day. I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football."

Man United wage bill witnesses massive dip

Until 2020, Man United boasted the highest wage bill in the Premier League. But the figure has dropped massively over the previous season. The Man United wage bill has witnessed a dip in numbers from £287.4 million to £242.5 million according to Independent, mainly due to two reasons. One, the club got rid of some of the highest earners, including Romelu Lukau and Alexis Sanchez in the summer of 2019. Two, Man United did not pay bonuses to the players for playing in the Champions League last season.

