Donald Trump Vows To Boycott MLS, NFL After Their National Anthem Call To Oppose Racism

US President Donald Trump says he won't be watching MLS games any more after the US Soccer Federation took a firm stance in support of the ongoing protests against racism in the country. With reports suggesting that players from the top sporting leagues in the country are planning to show their solidarity for the protests by kneeling during the national anthem, the federation announced last week that players would no longer be forced to stand for the national anthem.

The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted yesterday to repeal Policy 604-1, which required our players to stand during the national anthem.



Black Lives Matter.



We can do more and we will. pic.twitter.com/CuSsFW9IYN — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 11, 2020

The statement issued by the federation noted that the Board of Directors of US Soccer had voted to repeal the policy 604-1, which required played to stand for the national anthem. "The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of colour in America," the statement read. "It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter. We have not done enough to listen -- especially to our players -- to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of black and other minority communities in our country."

Donald Trump US Soccer boycott on the cards?

However, the bold stance taken by the US Soccer Federation did not go down well with Donald Trump. The US President took to Twitter to slam the decision and said he won't be "watching much (games) anymore." In a subsequent tweet, Donald Trump said NFL, who is also reportedly planning to follow suit with MLS, will also be boycotted by the him.

I won’t be watching much anymore! https://t.co/s8nCg9EJSW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

Donald Trump's comments came in support of Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz. Gaetz also slammed the US Soccer Federation for its decision to support kneeling during the national anthem.

I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem.



You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2020

The death of George Floyd, an African-American, in the hands of a police officer, sparked mass outrage among the citizens which led to nation-wide protests. Athletes from the four major sports leagues in the country have spoken up against the racial injustice and police brutality. Donald Trump, himself, has been repeatedly criticised for his handling of the current turmoil situation in the nation.

MLS restart date, MLS schedule

MLS teams were allowed to begin full-team training starting from June 4. Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City became the first two teams to hold full-training sessions on June 8. Subsequently, all MLS franchises began with their training ahead of the MLS restart. July 8 is slated as the MLS restart date, which will take place at Walt Disney Resort in Florida. The league also adopted a revamped format to play the rest of the 2020 season. The 26 teams were divided into six groups where the top two from each which progress to play the knockouts.

