'Don't Use My Name To Attack Ronaldo': Fernandes Issues Clarification Over Recent Remarks

Star Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has issued a clarification response after his recent remarks were deemed as him taking a dig at Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Following his side's outstanding 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday, the 28-year-old said that the Red Devils looked more like a team as compared to before when they were playing as individuals.

Bruno Fernandes clarifies his remarks

Following the conclusion of the Manchester United vs Manchester City game, Bruno Fernandes took to his official Instagram handle and put up a clarification post. His post read, "I know that it is difficult to see Manchester United doing well, [but I] don't have anything to [say] about us on the news apart from good things. Don't use my name to attack Cristiano. Cristiano was a part of our team for half the season, and as I said in many interviews, everyone since Liverpool has been amazing and acting like a proper team and you can see the results. We carry on!"

Fernandes issued this clarification via his social media handle after his comments post the Manchester derby were misinterpreted. Speaking of Manchester United's performance against Manchester City, Fernandes told BT Sport, "I said it before the game to the team: ‘We look like a team now. [We] used to be individuals, now we are a team. You can see a proper team that works for each other."

Manchester United move up to third place in Premier League

Manchester United registered a fantastic 2-1 win against Manchester City on Saturday as they came from behind after Jack Grealish put the Cityzens ahead in the 60th minute. Bruno Fernandes equalized for the Red Devils in the 78th minute before Marcus Rashford continued his stellar form in front of goal by scoring in the 82nd minute.

As a result of the win, Manchester United are on a fantastic five-game winning streak that has helped them move up to third place in the Premier League standings with 38 points, just a point behind arch-rivals Manchester City. Meanwhile, the defeat for the Cityzens means that they are now five points behind leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.