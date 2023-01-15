Erik Ten Hag Praises Manchester United Star For 'sacrifice' During Win Vs Manchester City

Following his side's outstanding 2-1 victory against arch-rivals Manchester City, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag heaped praise on star forward Marcus Rashford. The Dutch manager spoke about the sacrifice Rashford made during the match as the 25-year-old continued to carry on despite seemingly being in pain.

'He got rewarded for his sacrifice': Ten Hag on Rashford's contribution

While speaking to BT Sport after the match about Marcus Rashford's injury concerns and his contribution to Manchester United's outstanding victory over arch-rivals Manchester City, Erik ten Hag said, "Players have to be resilient. You get kicked in a game and obviously, it happens, it hurts. You have to keep going, you have to do it to get the right result, to get the right performance. Fight and deal with that painful moment and even if it keeps being painful, you have to contribute."

The Dutch manager then went on to explain how Rashford's sacrifice eventually helped him receive his reward and contribute to the side's victory in the derby. "That's what he did today and you see he got rewarded for it, the team got rewarded for it. In top football, you have to suffer and sacrifice for getting the right result and to win something," added Ten Hag. Rashford got his reward as he scored Manchester United's second in the 82nd minute, a goal which also turned out to be the winner.

The Englishman has been in fantastic form as this strike against the Cityzens was his 16th goal of the season in all competitions and his eighth in his last seven matches. As a result of Manchester United's brilliant victory in the derby, they increased their winning streak to five games in the Premier League, a run that has helped them move within just a point of Manchester City in third place.

When it comes to Manchester City, a run of two defeats and a draw (2W) in their last five games has resulted in them dropping five points behind leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. If the Gunners were to defeat arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, they could increase their lead to eight points over Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League.