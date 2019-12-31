Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Reacts To Tammy Abraham's Goal Celebration Against Arsenal

Chelsea defeated Arsenal in the Premier League with a 2-1 scoreline. Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scored for the Blues to secure three points to maintain their spot in the top four of the Premier League. Abraham’s goal has received applause from various quarters, including one of the former Chelsea legends.

Didier Drogba praised Tammy Abraham

I get goosebumps re playing this goal and the celebration after @tammyabraham @ChelseaFC what a win at the Emirates come on you bluuuues!!!!!!! #ARSCHE https://t.co/KLDnezpUEm — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) December 30, 2019

Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba has heaped praise on Tammy Abraham. In a tweet, Drogba stated that he got goosebumps every time he saw Abraham’s goal and his celebration after scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates. Abraham also replicated Drogba’s goal celebration, which the legend mentioned in his tweet.

Tammy Abraham scored in the final minutes of the match for Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 13th minute of the match, giving an early lead to the Gunners. Aubameyang scored after a corner from Mesut Ozil was flicked by C Chambers. However, Chelsea equalised late in the second half, after Jorginho tapped in after a howler from Arsenal goalkeeper Leno. Frank Lampard’s side scored their second within four minutes of Jorginho’s goal, when Abraham scored from a counter-attack in the 87th minute of the game.

Tammy Abraham emerged into the scene after the arrival of Frank Lampard as the club manager last summer. The Chelsea academy graduate has become an important member of Lampard’s XI, having played a total of 19 Premier League games this season. He has scored a total of 12 goals in the League with three assists. The player’s tally includes 14 goals across all competitions, while playing 27 games.

Chelsea will next play against Brighton in the Premier League

The win against Arsenal ensures that Chelsea are still fourth in the Premier League with 35 points. They are however 20 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Frank Lampard’s side will next play against Brighton on January 1, 2020.

