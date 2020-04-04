DYB Vs SLA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Dynamo Brest will take on Slavia Mozyr on Saturday, April 4, in the Belarusian Premier League. Defending champions Dynamo Brest will be looking for their second win of the season after beating FL Slutsk last week. Keep reading for the DYB vs SLA Dream11 team prediction, match schedule and top picks.

DYB vs SLA Dream11 match schedule

Venue: OSK Brestskiy, Brest

Date: April 4, 2020

Time: 10:00 PM IST

DYB vs SLA Dream11 team preview

Dynamo Brest are currently fifth in the league after two Matchdays with one win and one draw. After a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture against Smolevichy, Brest looked comfortable in their win last week. Attacking midfielder Artem Milevsky scored the only goal in their 1-0 win over Slutsk and should be key once again for the home side.

The visitors are also entering the contest after a win last week. Nikita Melnikov scored a brace as Slavia Mozyr stunned Bate Borisov last time out. Mozyr still lie in the bottom half (12th) after registering one win and one loss in their opening two fixtures. Their opening fixture of the season saw, Mozyr losing 3-1 to FK Slutsk on March 22.

DYB vs SLA Dream11 predicted line-ups

Dynamo Brest

Pavel Pavlyuchenko (GK), Elis Bakaj, Kiki Gabi, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Syarhey Kislyak, Artem Milevsky, Oleksandr Noyok, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kiryl Pyachenin, Pavel Savitskiy, Oleg Veretilo

Slavia Mozyr

Mikhail Baranovski (GK), Andrey Chukhley, Igor Costrov, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Francis Narh, Yury Nedashkovsky, Yuriy Pantya, Valeriy Senko, Gleb Shevchenko, Mikita Melnikov, Vladislav Zhuk

DYB vs SLA Dream11 top picks

Dynamo Brest: M Gordejchuk, A Milevsky

Slavia Mozyr: M Baranovski, Nikita Melnikov

DYB vs SLA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mikhail Baranovski

Defenders: Aleksandr Pavlovets, Oleg Veretilo, Maksim Vitus, Kiki Gabi

Midfielders: Oleksandr Noyok, Pavel Savitskiy, Aleksandr Kotlyarov

Attackers: Nikita Melnikov (VC), Franci Narh, Artem Milevskyi (C)

DYB vs SLA Dream11 prediction

According to our DYB vs SLA Dream11 prediction, Dynamo Brest should be favourite to win the tie.

Note: The DYB vs SLA Dream11 prediction is made from our own analysis and do not guarantee a positive outcome in your game.