East Bengal Find New Investor, All Set To Join Seventh Edition Of ISL: Report

East Bengal have boosted their chances of entering the Indian Super League (ISL) after announcing a deal with Shree Cement. The cement manufacturing company have bought a majority stake in East Bengal and are set to push the AIFF and FSDL in a bid to play in the ISL. East Bengal have been pushing for a spot in the ISL for a while now and will now approach the ISL authorities after having sorted their financial issues.

East Bengal set to join the Indian Super League after finding a new investor

East Bengal contacted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to confirm that the team has finalised a new investor. The West Bengal Chief Minister also went ahead and stated that the formalities with the ISL have begun and that East Bengal will join their arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan, in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the upcoming season. "The problem has been solved. Now East Bengal will play in ISL,” CM Mamata Banerjee said in a statement.

East Bengal General Secretary Kalyan Majumder also conveyed his regards to Mamata Banerjee for ensuring the deal goes through. “I want to thank the respected Chief Minister for her hard work to help the club get ready to play in the Indian Super League. We would want her to have a healthy life and we would want her to keep guiding us so that we can continue to be successful in the future,” he said.

The Cheif Minister also stated that she has had a word with AIFF President Praful Patel. Mamata Banerjee continued by saying that all three Kolkata clubs will be getting their own gates inside the city for their contribution to the sports heritage of Kolkata. She also stated that East Bengal could become the first Indian club to have a club museum, but all of that will be looked at only after the coronavirus pandemic eases. If East Bengal manage to participate in the ISL, it means that the Shree Cement-backed club will get to play rivals East Bengal and keep the ‘Kolkata derby’ alive.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seventh season of the league will be held at three venues in Goa from November, behind closed doors.

Image Credits: East Bengal Facebook