ISL: Kerala Blasters Rope In Seasoned Argentine Facundo Pereyra On A One-year Deal

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters have added a promising attacking midfielder, Facundo Pereyra to their ranks. The 32-year-old began his professional football career with Argentine side Estudiantes de Buenos Aires and ever since has plied his trade with several different clubs in Chile, Mexico, Azerbaijan and Cyprus. Pereyra last played for Apollon Limassol in the Cyprus first division. Kerala Blasters finished seventh in the ISL season last season and are eyeing a better performance in the upcoming season. As part of their shuffle, the Kerala Blasters parted ways with their coach and have found a new coach in Kibu Vicuna. The ISL side has also parted ways with Indian international Sandesh Jhingan and star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.

We just couldn't wait for the whole 24hrs! Adding some firepower up ahead for this season, @fakuupereyra joins the KBFC family 🤩💛#SwagathamPereyra #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/qrB42ZsEid — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) September 2, 2020

ISL news: Argentinian Facundo Pereyra sings on a one-year deal

Kerala Blasters have already announced contract extensions for some of their key players and have also announced the arrival of some Indian talent. The ISL side now looks set to bolster their squad ahead of next season and have made the signing of Facundo Pereyra with that in mind. Kerala Blasters signed Colombian defender Oswaldo Henriquez earlier but he pulled out and decided not to join the club due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Facundo Pereyra transfer is seen as an attempt by the Kerala Blasters to shore up their attack as they look to make it to the playoffs, having missed out last time. The Argentian playmaker will be a great addition and bring in considerable experience, having made 16 appearances in the Europa League in his time with PAOK and Apollon Limassol.

Kerala Blasters signed Facundo Pereyra on a season-long deal with an option to extend by another year. The player will be hoping to use his vast experience which includes stints at clubs like Audax Italiano (Chile), San Luis (Mexico), Gimnasia (Argentina), PAOK (Greece), Gabala (Azerbaijan), Racing Club (Argentina), Colon (Argentina) and Club Necaxa (Mexico) in the ISL. Facundo Pereyra's signing is among the first of the many of a massive squad overhaul at the Kochi-based outfit, in a bid to put an end to their poor run of form for the past three seasons.

Image Courtesy: Kerala Blasters Twitter