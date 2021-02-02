East Bengal Vs Bengaluru Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

SC East Bengal take on Bengaluru FC in their upcoming Indian Super League clash on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at East Bengal vs Bengaluru live stream, alongside other details of this match.

SC East Bengal are currently slotted second last on the ISL table. Despite a poor start to the season, Robbie Fowler’s men have managed to put up a string of impressive performances since December and have managed to revive their ongoing campaign. The Red and Golds have managed to play out seven draws, and have lost five games and registered just two wins in the Indian Super League 20-21 campaign. With just 13 points from 14 games, they will be looking for a win and a game against an inconsistent Bengaluru provides them with the perfect opportunity to gather some points.

Despite a good start to the Hero Indian Super League campaign, Bengaluru FC faltered midway which also led to the reigning ISL champions sacking their manager Carles Cuadrat mid-season. However, with Naushad Moosa taking up the job as the interim head coach, he has failed to churn out positive results from the team. Currently slotted 8th in the ISL Standings, Bengaluru FC have managed to register only three wins so far this season. They have accumulated 15 points from 14 games and are just two points above their opponents. With three points up for grabs, the Bengaluru boys will want to widen the gap and aim to break into the top four.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru Team News

SC East Bengal will welcome back Raju Gaikwad who has returned to training recovering from his injury. He is likely going to be back in the starting 11. Bengal’s new recruits Sourav Das and Sarthak Golui are also expected to feature in this game with midfielder Matti Steinmann to be back in the midfield. Bengaluru FC will be without their star foreign duo of Erik Paartalu and Juanan. While the former is unavailable due to suspension, the defender will miss out on the SC East Bengal clash following an injury he sustained against Hyderabad. Apart from them, Bengaluru FC have a fully fit squad available for selection.

How to watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The East Bengal vs Bengaluru live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru prediction

We expect SC East Bengal to edge out a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-0 Bengaluru