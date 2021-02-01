PSG Star Mauro Icardi And Wife Wanda's Paris Home BURGLED While Argentine Was Away

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi has reportedly fallen victim to a burglary, with reports claiming that the 27-year-old star has lost around £350,000 worth of items while away with the Ligue 1 team. Reports claim that Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara's home in the French capital was broken into on Saturday and the burglary was discovered by Icardi's staff on Sunday morning. Investigators and police took DNA samples around Icardi's home and claimed that the burglars forced their way into the house through a window.

PSG star Mauro Icardi's house broken into and robbed

According to reports from L'Equipe, Argentine star Mauro Icardi's house in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris has been robbed. Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara weren't home at the time the robbers entered the PSG star's property on Saturday. At the time, Icardi was away with his PSG teammates at Brittany as the defending French champions faced FC Lorient.

Mauro Icardi's home was robbed last night and around £400,000 worth of luxury items was stolen. pic.twitter.com/pBETATzxeR — SpOrTs ToWn. (@Sports_Town21) January 31, 2021

PSG eventually lost their game against Lorient 3-2. However, the burglary was reported by workers at Icardi's home on Sunday morning. Reports suggest that items stolen from Icardi's home include jewellery, watches and designer clothing totalling an approximate £350,000. Fortunately, Icardi and Wanda's kids also weren't at home when the thieves broke in.

In 2015, while plying his trade at Inter Milan, Icardi was held at gunpoint and surrendered a £26,000 Hublot watch to two men as he parked his car.

Ligue 1 news: String of footballers robbed in Neuilly, Paris over the years

Last week, Icardi’s PSG teammate, Sergio Rico, was a victim of the same crime. At the time Rico's house in Paris was burgled into, the Spaniard was in goal for PSG vs Montpellier. Reports suggest that the intruders on that occasion stole items worth up to £20k from his property, which is also in the Neuilly area.

Back in February 2019, it was Dani Alves’ house, also in Neuilly, which was broken into. But the series of thefts, to the detriment of the PSG players, began in November 2018 with the first burglary at Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s home. Reports claim that the burglars stole dozens of luxury handbags, a dozen Rolex and Hublot watches as well as numerous jewels valued at nearly £550k on that particular occasion. Thiago Silva and Unai Emery also had their houses broken into during their spells with PSG.

Image Credits - Mauro Icardi Instagram