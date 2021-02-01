Anthony Martial Asks Man United To Help With Security After Racist Trolls, Death Threats

French striker Anthony Martial has asked Manchester United to help with security at his house after racist trolls abused him and his wife on social media. The Red Devils forward has struggled for form this season, scoring just two goals in the Premier League, and was racially abused after Man United's 2-1 loss to Sheffield United last weekend. The forward's wife, Melanie, also received online hate which included death threats to both herself and her husband.

Anthony Martial racist abuse: Man United striker asks club to beef up security at home

According to the Daily Mail, Anthony Martial has asked Manchester United to help with security at his house following the abuse. The 25-year-old and his family are both said to be 'concerned' and 'angered' following the messages that were sent. Martial's wife Melanie was also subject to abuse and even took to Instagram to share messages she had received from online trolls. Man United have declined to comment but it is understood that they are happy to assist.

Anthony Martial has asked #mufc to help with security at his house after racist trolls targeted him and his wife online. United have declined to comment, but are understood to have been happy to assist #mulive [mail] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 1, 2021

Along with beefing up security, Man United are also set to launch a review of safety measures at the French international's home. This happens after the Red Devils provided protection for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward when angry fans attacked his home with flares last year. Martial has not spoken out publicly since receiving the abuse and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supported the striker, condemning the abuse some fans have sent the players recently. The Red Devils boss said that social media platforms need to be looked at as abusers hide behind anonymous accounts which is unacceptable.

Fellow teammate Axel Tuanzebe and more recently Marcus Rashford were also subject to abuse online. Tuanzebe was at fault for both the goals Man United conceded against Sheffield United, while Rashford missed a flurry of chances in their 0-0 draw against Arsenal. The latter hit out, tweeting: "Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes, I'm a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here".

(Image Courtesy: Anthony Martial Instagram)