East Bengal Vs NorthEast United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

Match 104 of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League sees SC East Bengal lock horns against NorthEast United on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 23 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the East Bengal vs NorthEast United live stream, playing 11, and other match details.

The Highlanders return to action tonight against SC East Bengal with an opportunity and the initiative to make a statement in this playoff race! 💥



COME ON YOU HIGHLANDERS. 🔴⚪️#StrongerAsOne #SCEBNEU pic.twitter.com/XHYUpk5Plj — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 23, 2021

9th-ranked SC East Bengal are set to take on NorthEast United FC who are currently slotted fifth on the ISL table. While the hosts have been pretty vulnerable this season, their opponents have displayed consistent performances and will be eying to put a foot in the top four with a win on Tuesday as the tournament enters the end of the league stages.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United Team News: Predicted playing 11

SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Bright Enobakhare

NorthEast United FC- Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown, Luis Machado

Where to watch East Bengal vs NorthEast United live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The East Bengal vs NorthEast United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United prediction

Both teams last played a head-to-head encounter in December 2020 where the Highlanders registered a comfortable victory. NorthEast United were handed the lead in the 33rd minute of the game thanks to an own goal by Surchandra Singh as they headed into halftime with a marginal advantage. Khalid Jamil's men went on to score their second of the night in the dying minutes of the game as Rochharzela finished off Suhair VP's ball to end the match with a 2-0 scoreline in favour of NorthEast. While the Highlanders will be aiming to replicate a similar result, The Kolkata outfit will be striving for their revenge to prevent the fifth-place side to do a double over them. However, given the team's form, we expect NorthEast United to win the Tuesday night encounter.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-2 NorthEast United FC