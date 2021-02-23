Champions League Fixtures, Schedule And Full Round Of 16 1st Leg Preview-cum-details

Defending champions Bayern Munich will continue their title defence when they take on Lazio in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. The Bavarians finished the group stage undefeated and will be keen to march further in the quarter-final after being tied up against Lazio for the knockout stage. Elsewhere, Real Madrid will play Atalanta, having appeared to regain their struggling form in LaLiga.

Champions League fixtures: Where to watch Champions League live in India?

The Sony Sports Network has been mandated as the official broadcasting partner for the Champions League in India. The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The UCL live stream can be accessed on the Sony LIV App.

Champions League fixtures: Lazio vs Bayern Munich UCL live preview

Bayern Munich were seemingly invincible in the group stage of the Champions League. Hansi Flick's men managed to win five out of the six games in Group A, while sharing the spoils on one occasion, against Atletico Madrid. Interestingly, the Bavarians are winless in the previous two games of Bundesliga, with Eintracht Frankfurt bagging a thrilling victory in the previous game.

🗣️ Hansi #Flick: "Now we need to be in top form in the #UCL. These are special matches for us and I'm expecting the team to be especially motivated."#LAZFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/KbB2GMev7N — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 22, 2021

Lazio, on the other hand, finished second in Group F behind German giants Borussia Dortmund. Interestingly, Lazio were also undefeated throughout the group stage fixture, managing two victories and four draws. The Serie A giants have four victories in the previous five games of the Italian domestic competition and arrive into the game following a close-edged victory against Sampdoria.

Champions League fixtures: Atalanta vs Real Madrid preview

Atalanta enjoyed a decent run of form in the Champions League, with their group consisting of the likes of Liverpool, Ajax and Midtjylland. The Italian outfit finished second in Group D, behind the defending Premier League champions. In the previous five games of Serie A, Atalanta have picked up thee victories and one defeat.

Real Madrid managed to finish atop Group B, with 10 points to their credit. Zinedine Zidane's men tumbled in the competition initially, following the opening game defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk. But Los Blancos have gone on to recoup their lost form. The defending LaLiga champions are on a four-game winning streak and would be keen on continuing their run in the Champions League.

Champions League schedule

(All timings in IST)

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea - Tuesday, February 23 (Wednesday IST), 1.30 am

Lazio vs Bayern Munich - Tuesday, February 23 (Wednesday IST), 1.30 am

Atalanta vs Real Madrid - Wednesday, February 24 (Thursday IST), 1.30 am

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City - Wednesday, February 24 (Thursday IST), 1.30 am

