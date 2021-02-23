Man United Transfer News: PL Giants Set To Look Beyond Jadon Sancho In 2021 Summer Window

According to a report in The Athletic, the latest Manchester United transfer news is that United are believed to have cooled off on their interest in Jadon Sancho and instead plan to strengthen in two other areas. Despite the 20-year-old being the primary transfer target for the Red Devils since last summer, the asking price has proved to be too much. Despite this latest development, it is believed that the latest Jadon Sancho transfer news is not over as Dortmund are keen to sell the winger and are waiting upon a decent bid.

Man United transfer news

Reportedly, Manchester United are considering adding a centre-back and a striker instead of the prolific Jadon Sancho, who has secured his status as one of Europe's top teenagers. Sancho, 20, scored 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga last season for Dortmund. However, Solskjaer is yet interested in signing Sancho and would hope that United would be able to provide the finances for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho = youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/rskUqe7YfF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2021

In terms of Man United's transfer news, Solskjaer has highlighted that he has the club's backing to sign the best players for the club, and hence if the opportunity presents, he will be interested in signing Sancho. "The owners keep backing the club and myself and hopefully we can improve the team," explained Solskjaer. Fans have been excited about the prospect of a Jadon Sancho to Man United deal, but it seems that the club's finances will force Sancho's signing to be put on hold.

Mason Greenwood contract crucial

With the Jadon Sancho deal unlikely to take place, Man United would hope that they could develop Mason Greenwood further to be a potential solution. Greenwood was impressive with his performances last season, and United fans would hope that with more game time, Greenwood would make the right-wing position his own. As per Mason Greenwood's contract, he is reportedly set to pick up around £100,000 per week.

Solskjaer impressed with Greenwood development

Although Jadon Sancho to Man United is unlikely to take place, Solskjaer is content with Greenwood's progress, who many believed will fill the void for a winger. On the club website, Solskjaer said, "Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our academy produces. He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game, which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country."

Although Greenwood's new contract is a sign of progress for the Red Devils, United fans will be hoping for more positive Man United transfer news if they want to see their team challenge Manchester City for the title next season. United are currently 2nd on the Premier League table but are 10 points behind their arch-rivals. United will hope that with additional reinforcements in defence for next season, they can close the gap to Manchester City in the premier league table next season.

Image Credits: Manchester United, Jadon Sancho/Instagram