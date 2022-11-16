Eden Hazard Opens Up On Rumours Of Return To Chelsea; Admits He Can Move From Real Madrid

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has discussed the possibility of returning to Chelsea after admitting that he can leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The 31-year-old has been far from his best since his move to Los Blancos and this has primarily been down to his repetitive injury concerns. Since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019, he has just featured in 42 matches for the club and has failed to make a strong impact in even these games.

Will Eden Hazard return to Chelsea?

On being asked by Marca about a potential return to Chelsea, Eden Hazard replied, "Chelsea? I was never close to returning or leaving Real Madrid in general. Chelsea have never called me. Why there are always Chelsea links? No idea, honestly." While the Belgian international has rubbished rumours of a potential return to Stamford Bridge, he did admit that there is a possibility of him leaving Real Madrid in the summer.

Speaking of the same, he added, "In January it is impossible [leaving the club] because I have family and I like the city. But in summer it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract and it's the club's decision. If Real Madrid tells me in the summer that I have to leave, I will accept it. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player." After speaking about the possibility of leaving Real Madrid, Hazard went on to explain how he himself is baffled about his recent injury concerns.

"During ten years [including] at Chelsea, I played 500 games without injuries or anything, and then in two years all these injuries. It’s something I can’t explain. I have changed many things. Gym and food too. I played many games in ten years, seven in the Premier with many kicks. There are moments in life when you have a little less luck with a game or an injury and you have to understand your way of life. You can change things in life, but I think many were due to bad luck, a bit because of coronavirus, a bit because of the confinement."