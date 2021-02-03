Eden Hazard Trolled By Burger King After Staying Away From Real Madrid Training

There appears to be no relief in sight for Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard following his move from Chelsea in 2019. The Belgium international is yet to establish himself under Zinedine Zidane with frequent injuries posing a deterrent in his success on the field. He again missed out on the team’s training session on Tuesday ahead of the game against Huesca. Fast-food outlet Burger King has now appeared to troll the Real Madrid man in an attempt to promote their new offer.

Burger King Twitter handle mocks Eden Hazard

Hazard remained absent from the team’s training session on Tuesday. His absence has whirled up rumours of another injury in a season already marred for the Belgian winger. El Chiringuito confirmed the former Chelsea superstar's absence from the team's training, having already missed 17 of Los Blancos’ 30 games across all competitions this season.

2x1 en Burger King. https://t.co/ac6iLKx4TZ — Burger King España (@burgerking_es) February 2, 2021

Burger King’s Spanish Twitter handle decided to make the most of El Chiringuito’s report on Hazard. The American food giants quoted the tweet to respond with "2 for 1 at Burger King." Notably, the tweet from the food giants implies 2 for 1 offer in Spain under which crispy chicken and double BBQ cheeseburgers are provided.

Is Eden Hazard overweight?

Interestingly, Hazard is often criticised for being overweight. The player arrived for his first training session following the Chelsea exit overweight, something which hasn't gone unnoticed by Zidane. The Belgian is under the scanner for lack of fitness ever since his move to the Spanish capital.

The injury crisis could be comprehended from the fact that he has missed out on 43 fixtures with Real Madrid as he plays his second season at the Bernabeu. Ironically, he stood out on the sidelines for just 20 games during his stint at the Stamford Bridge which lasted seven seasons. This is his 10th injury with the defending LaLiga champions.

LaLiga standings update: Real Madrid slip further in competition

Meanwhile, Real Madrid were humiliated by Levante in the previous LaLiga clash. The defeat saw Zidane's men slip down to the third spot in LaLiga standings having racked up 40 points in 20 games. Los Blancos trail by 10 points to leaders Atletico Madrid with a game in hand.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter