Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Tests Positive For COVID-19, Spanish Club Confirms

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.

"Real Madrid C. F. would like to inform that our president Florentino Pérez has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms", Madrid's official statement read.

Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.

Apart from Perez, the Spanish club's current head coach and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane also tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid in La Liga 2020/21

Real Madrid are currently at the third spot in La Liga points table with 12 wins from 20 matches and 40 points in their tally. Even the second-placed FC Barcelona's status in the table is similar to that of Madrid but it is the superior goal difference that separates the two sides.

While Barca's goal difference is 23, it is 17 for Real Madrid. The top spot is occupied by Atletico Madrid who have 50 points with 16 wins from 19 games so far.

The 'Los Vikingos' had lost their previous fixture against Levante by a 2-1 margin at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano last Saturday.

They will next be seen in action against the bottom-placed Huesca at Estadio El Alcoraz this Saturday.

(With AP Inputs)