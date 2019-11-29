Eden Hazard's Injury Against PSG Leaves Belgian Teammate Thomas Meunier Devastated

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier was left devastated after he accidently injured his Belgium team mate and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard. Real Madrid played PSG on matchday five of the Champions League. Eden Hazard had to be subbed off in the 67th minute after suffering an ankle injury.

Eden Hazard is expected to be out for a minimum of 10 days

Eden Hazard was regaining his form with Real Madrid, after he secured a summer move from Chelsea this season. According to Real Madrid's medical report, Eden Hazard has been diagnosed with an external bruise on his right leg. According to media reports, the player is expected to be out for a minimum of 10 days. It needs to be seen if Hazard could recover in time to play in El Clasico. The match with Barcelona is to be played on December 18, 2019.

Thomas Meunier is unable to contact Eden Hazard

Thomas Meunier had admitted that he has tried to contact his Belgian teammate to apologise for the incident. However, he has been unable to get in touch with Hazard. Speaking to French publication La Derniere Heure, Meunier stated that he was honestly sad about the injury. He tried to contact Hazard directly after the match, but was unable to reach him. He also overheard two or three of Hazard’s team-mates who said that he had sustained a bad injury. Meunier also confessed that if there was one player who he really does not want to injure, then it’s Hazard.

Real Madrid and PSG have qualified for the next round of the Champions League

Real Madrid played against PSG on Tuesday night in the Champions League. Real Madrid took the lead in the game with two goals from Karim Benzema. Los Blancos were in control of the match till the 80th minute, after which they lost balance. Los Blancos went on to concede twice in two minutes, courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia. However, both the teams have secured their spot for the knock out round of the competition.

