Real Madrid's Summer Signing Eden Hazard Injured; Netizens React

Football News

Twitter reacts to the possibilities of Eden Hazard missing out on the 'El Clasico' clash after the player suffered an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw against PSG.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Real Madrid

Eden Hazard featured for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last night as they succumbed to a 2-2 draw. Los Blancos gave away a 2-0 lead in the dying stages of the second half. However, they secured a spot in the Champions League Round of 16 with the draw. One negative outcome was the injury suffered by Belgian forward Eden Hazard.

Also Read | Eden Hazard Nutmegged The Referee During Real Madrid Vs PSG

Real Madrid recruit - Eden Hazard - nutmegs UCL referee

Also Read | Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich not interested in bargain bids for club

Eden Hazard in serious doubt to feature for upcoming 'El Classico'

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard had to be escorted off the pitch by medical officials in Madrid on Tuesday night after suffering an ankle injury. Post the match, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that Eden Hazard's condition will be assessed in the coming days. The Real Madrid summer signing has scored just one goal in the LaLiga this season and hasn't found the back of the net in the Champions League. Will Real Madrid miss Eden Hazard (there's an El Clasico coming up) or will they welcome back the out-of-favour Gareth Bale?

Also Read | Jose Mourinho and his incredible severance packages as Premier League coach

Netizens react to Eden Hazard's injury against Paris Saint-Germain

Also Read | Jadon Sancho eager to quit Borussia Dortmund after recent events

Also Read | Real Madrid And Zidane Set To Send Vinicius Jr For A Loan Move

Published:
