Real Madrid's Summer Signing Eden Hazard Injured; Netizens React

Eden Hazard featured for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last night as they succumbed to a 2-2 draw. Los Blancos gave away a 2-0 lead in the dying stages of the second half. However, they secured a spot in the Champions League Round of 16 with the draw. One negative outcome was the injury suffered by Belgian forward Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard in serious doubt to feature for upcoming 'El Classico'

Eden Hazard's game by numbers vs. PSG:



68 minutes

91% pass accuracy

71 touches

4 chances created

4 take-ons completed

2 fouls won



He was looking sharp until that injury. 😞 pic.twitter.com/9b7fmPQ6xM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 26, 2019

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard had to be escorted off the pitch by medical officials in Madrid on Tuesday night after suffering an ankle injury. Post the match, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that Eden Hazard's condition will be assessed in the coming days. The Real Madrid summer signing has scored just one goal in the LaLiga this season and hasn't found the back of the net in the Champions League. Will Real Madrid miss Eden Hazard (there's an El Clasico coming up) or will they welcome back the out-of-favour Gareth Bale?

Netizens react to Eden Hazard's injury against Paris Saint-Germain

Wishing our legend & Ex player @hazardeden10 a quick recovery. He hurt his ankle last night in the @ChampionsLeague . Thankfully the X Rays have showed nothing is broken. pic.twitter.com/4BmwVZrt1g — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) November 27, 2019

Get well soon, Eden Hazard 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VhFKuOyUBV — Imran Panel (@PanelImran) November 27, 2019

