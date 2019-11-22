Eden Hazard Has Revealed The Reason Behind Snubbing PSG For Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has reportedly revealed that Paris Saint-Germain offered to sign him many times, but the player rejected any possible move. Hazard stated the reason for the PSG snub every time he was linked to the French Champions. He stated that he could not play for any other club in the Ligue 1 apart from Lille.

Hazard secured a move to his dream club Real Madrid last summer for a reported fee of £130 m. He spent six seasons at Chelsea after joining the Blues in 2012 from French side Lille. During his time at Chelsea, the Belgian scored 110 goals in 352 games and bid farewell with a brace in the Blues' Europa League final victory over Arsenal.

PSG tried to sign Eden Hazard on multiple occasions

Hazard stated that PSG often tried to sign him, but he did not want to return to Ligue 1 unless it was to join Lille. He always said no to them. It was clear in his mind that if he were to return to France, it would be with Lille. Hazard had made over 190 appearances for Lille. In his first full season as a starter, he won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award. He became the first non-French player to win the award.

Hazard also expressed his views on the Premier League clash between his former club Chelsea and Premier League champions Manchester City. Hazard believes that Chelsea are capable of defeating Manchester City and has backed the Blues before the fixture. Chelsea face Manchester City on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after the international break. Hazard also spoke highly of Lampard’s impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival as a manager last summer. He believes that Chelsea’s young and fearless side can go to the Etihad with genuine hopes of winning.

