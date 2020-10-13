Eden Hazard's Transfer Valuation Plummets To €60m Following Injury Woes At Real Madrid

Eden Hazard hasn’t really been able to establish himself at the Bernabeu since his eye-catching move to Real Madrid in 2019. The Belgium international has missed out on more games due to injuries than he had during his seven-season stay at Chelsea. With a lack of game time with Real Madrid, the winger’s valuation has seen a massive dip in the transfer market.

Eden Hazard's transfer value plummets with injury woes

According to a report by Diario Sport, Real Madrid paid a mammoth €160 million to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea in 2019. But his value has now plummeted to a mere €60 million as per analysis done by Transfermarkt. Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on his transfer fee too, with Spanish media publication Marca claiming that Los Blancos paid €100 million to sign Eden Hazard.

A busy week training and then we get to wear the new kit 🔝#halamadrid @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/eL78U38z7I — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) August 1, 2020

Eden Hazard has endured a difficult time at Real Madrid. He spent a major part of Real Madrid’s LaLiga campaign on the sidelines, managing just 22 appearances in all. He had a below-par campaign according to the standards set by him at Stamford Bridge, netting just once throughout the course of the season as per the Eden Hazard LaLiga stats.

Eden Hazard injuries hampering Real Madrid career

Although it was believed that the Belgium international would succeed in shrugging off a tough debut season, his second term at Bernabeu has been equally rocky. The 29-year-old sustained another injury in September that might compel him to miss out on the El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In the first week of October, Real Madrid released an official statement confirming Eden Hazard’s injury. The statement read, “Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Eden Hazard set to miss El Clasico

Although no stipulated timeframe has been set by Real Madrid on Eden Hazard’s return, the winger is not expected to make the travelling squad to the Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the season that has been slated to be played on October 25. Ironically, Eden Hazard could not feature in either of the El Clasico games last season as well.

Image courtesy: Eden Hazard Twitter