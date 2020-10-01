Eden Hazard's Injury Crisis Worsens, Real Madrid Ace To Miss Out On El Clasico 'again'

Since his famous move to the Bernabeu from Chelsea in 2019, Eden Hazard hasn't lived up to the hype, much to the embarrassment of the Los Blancos fans. The winger, who missed out on the opening two games of LaLiga this season, was included in the matchday squad to face Real Valladolid on Wednesday. However, the Belgium international is set to stay on the sidelines for another four weeks, confirms Real Madrid.

Will Eden Hazard miss out El Clasico 2020?

Real Madrid released an official statement to confirm Eden Hazard's injury concerns. The statement read, "Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Hazard medical report#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 30, 2020

Although the club have not revealed any stipulated time for Eden Hazard's return to training, some reports speculate that he will be out of action for another four weeks. The four-week period, if confirmed, would mean that the former Chelsea superstar will miss out on the highly anticipated Real Madrid v Barcelona El Clasico 2020 clash.

Eden Hazard yet to play for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

The first El Clasico of the season has been scheduled for October 25 and will see Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou. Interestingly, Eden Hazard could not feature in either of the El Clasico gamed for Real Madrid vs Barcelona last season. The winger's debut season was plagued with injuries which saw him miss out on a major part of their successful LaLiga campaign on the sidelines.

Is Eden Hazard overweight? Winger's fitness concerns Zidane

Besides his usual injury concerns, Eden Hazard has often been called out for his lack of fitness. The player seemingly arrived overweight for the pre-season training, which reportedly infuriated manager Zinedine Zidane. A similar situation dampened his LaLiga debut the previous season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continued their title defence with a victory against Real Valladolid on Matchday 3 of LaLiga after dropping two points on the opening day of the competition. Vinicius Jr scored the only goal of the night from a close-range finish, sealing an amazing effort from Karim Benzema. Despite the victory, Zidane expects the €100 million-signing to return to fitness soon. The manager confirmed the club's statement that Hazard injured himself during the training, but he could not comment on the time he'd take to recover.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter