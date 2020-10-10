Spain Boss Enrique Mocks Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, Makes Incredible 'Netflix' Claims

Real Madrid superstar Marco Asensio has endured to a difficult time since his injury that kept him out on the sidelines for a major part of the previous season. He further went on to miss out on the opening two LaLiga games due to a knee swelling. He was subsequently left out of the Spain national squad for the international friendlies. And national team manager Luis Enrique has mocked the former Mallorcan star, rifling speculations of a conflict between the two.

Luis Enrique's Netflix jibe at Marco Asensio ahead of Spain friendly

During Spain's pre-match conference, Spain manager Luis Enrique was quizzed about the absence of Marco Asensio from the squad. The former Barcelona boss responded harshly insisting that he has spoken about the Real Madrid star on several occasions. But he wouldn't want to comment on his absence during a build-up to the game.

🚘 OFICIAL | ¡¡Una lista sobre ruedas junto a @tuSEAT!!



👥 Estos son los 2⃣5⃣ jugadores "matriculados" por @LUISENRIQUE21 para los próximos partidos de la @SeFutbol ante Portugal, Suiza y Ucrania.



🇪🇸 #SomosEspaña

⚽️ #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/O3eCOlvhhi — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 2, 2020

Luis Enrique further clarified that he has no grudges against Marco Asensio, but it wasn't the right time to talk about him. He must be relaxing at home right now, watching Netflix series sitting on the sofa, said the Spain boss. He further tried to skip the Marco Asensio talks by urging the media to focus on the match against Switzerland.

Luis Enrique led Spain from the sidelines in the friendly against Portugal that ended in a goalless draw. His side will next come up against Switzerland on Saturday, followed by the third and final game of the international break against Ukraine on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane puts his faith in Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio was once expected to carry forward the legacy established by club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the player possesses immense talent, he is yet to prove himself since the departure of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Juventus in 2018. He missed out on a major part of Real Madrid's 2019-2020 LaLiga triumph due to an ACL injury.

But Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has complete faith in his player's ability to lead the lines at Santiago Bernabeu. The manager, while speaking to the media after his side's 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid, claimed that Marco Asensio brings in goals and he often asks him to look to score during the game.

Image courtesy: Spain/ Marco Asensio Twitter