Edinson Cavani Grateful To Neymar For Handing Him The Ball To Score From The Spot

PSG defeated Galatasaray on Matchday six of the Champions League. Ligue 1 Champions scored five past Galatasaray with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi on the score sheet. However, Neymar’s gesture towards Cavani caught everyone's attention.

Inolvidable ver y sentir lo q paso ayer en el Parque🙏❤ Lo llevaré eternamente conmigo. 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS



Indimenticabile vedere e sentire quello che é successo ieri nel Parc. 🙏❤ Lo portaré eternamente con me. 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/WXt7PMkKNj — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) December 12, 2019

Neymar offered Edinson Cavani to take the penalty kick

In the 84th minute of the match, Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the penalty box. The referee ruled in favour of PSG and gave them a penalty. PSG were already up by four goals at that moment. Neymar is usually given penalty duties in PSG. However, the Brazilian offered the penalty to striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan converted the penalty from the spot, making it five for PSG.

Edinson Cavani was grateful for Neymar's gesture towards him

Neymar gave the penalty to Cavani instead of taking it himself. True teammate 🙏 @brfootballpic.twitter.com/QDNG0rnvXN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2019

Cavani was moved by Neymar’s gesture. He did not enjoy a great relation with the Brazilian since his arrival to Parc des Princes. The Uruguayan took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the kind gesture. The 32-year-old striker tweeted that the support and gesture was unforgettable and he would forever remember the game.

Edinson Cavani has been out of favour for PSG this season

Edinson Cavani has been out of favour for PSG manager Thomas Tuchel after the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan. Cavani has scored just three goals this campaign, while Icardi has netted 13 goals in 11 games. According to reports in Spanish media, Cavani is likely to secure a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. It is believed that the player is interested in playing under Diego Simeone. Cavani is open to a move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2020.

PSG will play against St Etienne in Ligue 1 on December 15, 2019

PSG had already qualified for the next round of the Champions League on Matchday five, along with Real Madrid. They are also leading in Ligue 1 with a four-point lead over second-placed Marseille. PSG will play against St Etienne on Sunday, December 15, 2019 (December 16, according to IST).

