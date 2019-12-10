PSG Transfer Rumours: Sadio Mane Emerges As Preferred Neymar Replacement

The winds of change have been blowing in the French capital. After Neymar's 'will-he-won't-he' transfer saga with Barcelona, it seems like Paris Saint-Germain are in the process of making contingency plans for the Brazilian's departure next summer. Among the many names rumoured to replace Neymar at the Parc des Princes, Liverpool's speedy winger Sadio Mane has emerged as PSG's preferred option.

PSG could reportedly move for Sadio Mane if Neymar leaves.



That's the gossip.



PSG could reportedly move for Sadio Mane if Neymar leaves.

PSG transfer rumours: Sadio Mane on the radar

Sadio Mane has been in prolific form for Liverpool this season. The Senegalese winger played a crucial part in Liverpool's Champions League campaign last season and he seems to have picked up right where he left off. Sadio Mane scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season and has already scored nine goals this season. The Liverpool forward also finished fourth on the Ballon d'Or list this year, behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk and Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. A move for Sadio Mane will not come cheap for Paris Saint-Germain, but the Parisian club are unlikely to be short of funds if they are to let go of Neymar. Mane also has an excellent fitness record for Liverpool. Neymar, on the other hand, has regularly missed games for Paris Saint-Germain this term.

Is Sadio Mane Liverpool’s main man now? pic.twitter.com/p2hLVtf8vt — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 4, 2019

Across the English Channel, Neymar's former team Barcelona have struggled with their front three combinations this season. Antoine Griezmann made his long-awaited move to Barcelona in the summer, but the World Cup-winning Frenchman has admitted to being short on confidence. There was also a rumour that Lionel Messi was adamant about bringing Neymar back to Barcelona, with the Ballon d'Or winner reportedly stating that he wants Neymar to be his replacement, once he retires. A move for Neymar, therefore, will make sense for Barcelona, considering that the Brazilian will turn 28 next year.

