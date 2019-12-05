Edinson Cavani Is Likely To Secure A Move To Atletico Madrid In The Summer Transfer Window

According to reports in Spanish media, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani is likely to secure a move to Atletico Madrid. It is believed that the player is interested in playing in LaLiga. Cavani is open to a move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2020.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Gets Angry Over Edinson Cavani After Uruguay Striker Offered To Fight Him

Buen triunfo el de ayer, a seguir mejorando. Esto recién comienza!!!

Belle victoire hier. Continuons a nous améliorer. Ce n'est que le début!!!

Buona vittoria quella di ieri, a continuare migliorando. Questo é appena iniziato!!!

3-0 #PSGNO🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/jHtQvacEOV — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) August 12, 2019

Edinson Cavani's contract expires in June 2020

Cavani’s contract with PSG expires in June 2020. This means that the Uruguayan International would be legally permitted to negotiate a free transfer from January 2020. It is believed that Atletico Madrid are the only club interested in signing the player.

Also Read | Diego Simeone Reacts To Lionel Messi's Goal Against Atletico Madrid; Watch Video

Atletico Madrid are struggling in LaLiga this season

Atletico Madrid are not enjoying a great campaign this season, with just 16 goals scored collectively in 15 games. Atletico Madrid’s striker Diego Costa is likely to be out for atleast three months following an injury. Manager Diego Simeone would be looking to add a striker to his side in the January transfer window to fill the void created by Costa’s absence.

Atletico Madrid wish to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer

However, if sources are to be believed, it is very unlikely to see Cavani at Atletio Madrid in the January transfer window, as they will have to negotiate with PSG over a transfer fee. However, Cavani will most likely leave PSG in the summer transfer window, as PSG have not extended the player’s contract. This indicates that Cavani would move to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

Also Read | Did Lionel Messi Play For Atletico Madrid Before Barcelona? Find Out How

Edinson Cavani has lost his place in the team to Mauro Icardi

Edinson Cavani has been out of favour for PSG manager Thomas Tuchel after the arrival of loanee Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan. Cavani has scored just two goals this campaign, while Icardi has netted 12 goals in 10 games. Edinson Cavani had signed for PSG in 2013 after a successful stint with Serie A side Napoli. He had an incredible goal-scoring record with PSG. During his seven seasons with the Parisians, he scored a total of 193 goals in 279 games before the present season, while also winning major domestic accolades in France.

Also Read | PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Quizzed By Swiss Authorities On Fresh Bribery Allegations