Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020: Football World Sends Wishes To Celebrate Prophet Muhammad's Birth

Several parts of the world celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi, an Islamic festival associated with the founder of the religion, Prophet Muhammad. The footballing world also sent out heartfelt Eid e Milad wishes on the gracious occasion in a show of unity and strength as the footballing season is well underway with leagues across Europe entering a busy period.

AC Milan, Mesut Ozil send out Eid Milad un Nabi 2020 greetings

Wishing all our Muslim fans a happy and blessed Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi Al-Sharif #MawlidAlNabi pic.twitter.com/oikxFNfF5m — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 29, 2020

Serie A giants AC Milan tweeted on the occasion of Eid e Milad 2020, congratulating all of its Muslim fans around the world on the gracious occasion. The gesture from the club was received well by the Twitterati, most of whom applauded the club for its commitment for an inclusive society.

Besides, Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil also greeted the world on this auspicious day. The midfielder, who was recently excluded from the Premier League and Europa League squads, posted a photo of Prophet Muhammad's mosque along with greetings for the day on his social media pages. The German midfielder is a devout Muslim as is evident from his social posts frequently.

Fans react to Eid e Milad 2020 celebrations

thanks to all @acmilan fans.âœŒï¸âœŒï¸âœŒï¸ — AVV. Abdulshakur Adawe (@Abdishakur07) October 29, 2020

Thank you AC MILAN die hard fan...Insha Allah AC MILAN win this Serie A and Europe Cup title...... — Rahim raza (@rahimraza12) October 29, 2020

Thanks, This is why we in love with our great club ðŸ–¤â¤ï¸. — ÙˆÙ„ÙŠØ¯ (@wily_7) October 29, 2020

Great shout! Though I'm not Muslim, but happy to see Club shows respect for our Muslim supporters! Forza MilanðŸ’ªðŸ’ª — Lee (@ChanyoungLee03) October 29, 2020

That's why I can't stop supporting AC Milan. This is a true spirit of great Football Club. I am a Muslim and die hard Fan of AC. Up Milano — Said Idris Dibis (@SaidCoach2) October 29, 2020

Why is Eid e Milad celebrated? The day marks birth of Prophet Muhammad

Eid e Milad refers to the birthday of Prophet Muhammad dating back to 14 centuries ago in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Eid e Milad is celebrated on 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi ul Awwal in remembrance of the founder of Islam. Although his year of birth cannot be ascertained completely, he is said to have been born in 570 CE.

The day is marked by flag parades in various parts of the world with people singing in praise of the Prophet. Notably, Eid e Milad also marks the day of Prophet Muhammad's demise, according to authentic Islamic sources. Several European countries have recognised the celebration of the festival with the declaration of a public holiday.

Eid Milad un Nabi 2020 celebrations wary across globe

Interestingly, the day of the birth celebrations wary across the world. Europe and the Middle East celebrate Eid e Milad un Nabi 2020 on Thursday. But several Asian countries, including the Indian subcontinent, will be commemorating the Prophet's birth on Friday.

