LaLiga Becomes First European Football League To Enter The Twitch World

In a major move, LaLiga announced their association with live streaming service Twitch. The Spanish top division has already built a strong following on the Amazon-owned streaming platform through its eLaLiga Santander eSports account and the LaLiga Twitch account will focus more on the happenings in the league. While clubs like Real Madrid and Arsenal and many popular football players are on Twitch, LaLiga has now became the first European league to do the same.

LaLiga Twitch: Spanish top-flight becomes first European league to join Amazon-owned streaming platform

Twitch had recently its dedicated Twitch sports channel and the addition of a major European league boosts their drive for more sports content. LaLiga will use their Twitch platform to launch a new weekly series of compilations, clips and special programmes designed for the platform in both Spanish and English. The aforementioned will feature some current players, as well as retired La Liga stars and ambassadors. The channel will also air original shows created by LaLiga North America, which is the league's new studio operation in partnership with Relevent Sports covering the US, Canada and Mexico.

From earlier: LaLiga has opened an official account on Twitch. It will include original shows produced by LaLiga North America. — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) October 21, 2020

Content launching this week will focus on this weekend’s El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, including profiles, debates and the live warm-up from the world’s biggest sports fixture.The produced content will also include the LaLiga Zone, matchday review show, the quickfire ‘One minute with LaLiga’ and ‘LaLiga Previas’, focusing on the week’s upcoming action. Reports suggest that to offer unique access and perspectives into LaLiga, other short and long-form Twitch programming will be developed. LaLiga director of digital strategy, Alfredo Bermejo said the league was excited to take their content to the next level in the future.

Bermejo said that the Spanish top flight were committed as a global entertainment brand of offering the best products in the world. He further stated that Twitch is a service that allows them to reach a new type of audience and explore new content formats to reach their global fanbase after the success of eLaLiga. Twitch’s manager of strategic partnerships, Farhan Ahmed said that they were hoping that LaLiga approaches them for this collaboration, which is aimed at increase fans through unique content, which promises to be innovative, engaging, and impactful.

(Image Courtesy: LaLiga.com)