Man United Eye Lille's Luis Campos As Potential Director Of Football Candidate: Reports

Manchester United's transfer business over the past few years has been somewhat of a mishap, to say the least, and calls for a Director of Football grew after yet another disappointing transfer window. The Red Devils were largely passive in the transfer market, before making as many as four deadline day signings. This, after failing to land primary target Jadon Sancho. Fans have time and again aimed their frustration and Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, with the pair in charge of Man United's transfer business.

Also Read: Pogba, Aubameyang, Gnabry Pose In Pharrell Williams' Reimagined ADIDAS Jerseys

Red Devils eye Luis Campos as a potential Man United DoF

Many believe that Man United's transfer market failures over the years have been because of the lack of a 'footballing brain'. The Red Devils have so far opted against the Director of Football model which has been successfully implemented at rival clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City. After the immense backlash this summer, the Red Devils finally seem to be looking for a DoF, with Luis Campos linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Also Read: Everton Fans Trend #PrayforJames After Star Gets Injured Following Clash With Van Dijk

#mufc are on red alert at the possibility of hiring Luis Campos as sporting director #muzone [Canal via @ManUtdMEN] pic.twitter.com/lbplwOfBQ0 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 22, 2020

Luis Campos had previously been linked with the job at Man United during Jose Mourinho's reign but the move failed to materialize. The 56-year-old currently occupies a similar position at Ligue 1 outfit Lille, who have in recent years grown in stature due to the smart scouting and eye for talent. The likes of Fode Ballo Toure, Gabriel, Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, Jonathan Ikone and Nicolas Pepe have all seen their development aided at Lille.

Despite a long list of sales, the French club qualified for the Champions League this season and are currently atop the Ligue 1 standings. Incidentally, Luis Campos was also the Director of Football at Monaco when they sensationally won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final.

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Mocks Himself While Watching Arsenal's Europa League Match At Home

Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, Anthony Martial were all signed by Campos for minuscule fees, while he also added experienced players in previous seasons for cheap deals such as Radamel Falcao, Dimitar Berbatov and James Rodriguez. The 56-year-old is highly regarded as one of the best in the business and will provide Man United with renewed vision as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to restore the Red Devils to their former glory.

A Man United DoF will also mitigate problems such as an inflated wage bill due to his footballing expertise. However, with Lille and Campos at crossroads, Ed Woodward and co will have to avoid using their languid approach to get one of the most sought-after recruiters in European football.

Also Read: Man United Legend Vidic Voted Greatest Premier League CB Ahead Of Ferdinand, Van Dijk

(Image Courtesy: losc.fr)