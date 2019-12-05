El Clasico 2019-20: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Ruled Out With Injury

Real Madrid made their way to a 1-2 win against Deportivo Alaves on the weekend with goals from defenders - Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos. In doing so, Los Blancos maintained the pace with archrivals Barcelona who top the LaLiga rankings table level on points with Real Madrid (31). Real Madrid have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the crucial ‘El Clasico’ with injuries to left-wing players - Eden Hazard and Marcelo.

Real Madrid LaLiga schedule until Christmas

Real Madrid offer injury update on Eden Hazard ahead of 'El Clasico' fixture

Eden Hazard had to be subbed off the pitch during Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League a couple of weeks ago. The Belgian was at the receiving end of a harsh challenge from countryman - Thomas Meunier - and was forced off the field in the 68th minute with Gareth Bale coming on as his replacement. Eden Hazard was not included in the squad which faced Deportivo Alaves over the weekend.

In an official statement from Real Madrid on Twitter, it was stated that Eden Hazard has developed perimalleolar bruising in his right leg and is diagnosed with an incomplete external microfracture on the same foot. This means that Eden Hazard could be looking for an extended spell on the sidelines and could be a serious doubt for this month's 'El Clasico'. Will we see the Belgian return in time to face Barcelona in his first 'El Clasico'?

Will prominent left-back Marcelo return to fitness in time to face Barcelona?

