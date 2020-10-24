El Clasico 2020: Zidane's Perfect Record At Camp Nou Gives Huge Ray Of Hope To Real Madrid

An embarrassing 2-3 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk midweek in the Champions League seemingly has left the Real Madrid squad disgruntled. Moreover, Los Blancos face another daunting task in their LaLiga title defence when they come up against Barcelona on Saturday. But manager Zinedine Zidane's form at Camp Nou comes as a relief for the defending LaLiga champions.

Zidane vs Barcelona: Frenchman yet to lose at Camp Nou as a manager

Zidane's stats against Barcelona as a manager has been nothing short of exceptional. The Frenchman, who once dazzled on the pitch, causing riots at Camp Nou, has overseen five El Clasico ties since he took over the managerial reins at Real Madrid. Interestingly, the three-time Champions League-winning manager hasn't lost a single game at Camp Nou.

👔🎙️ Zidane ahead of #ElClásico: "It's going to be played behind closed doors, but it's still a Clásico. It's always a special game."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/2TCVUMmIWe — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 23, 2020

Zidane's record against Barcelona is an envious cause for several other managers who haven't survived the Camp Nou wave. The Frenchman's first El Clasico was a memorable one. On April 2, 2016, Barcelona's 39-game unbeaten run was brought to a halt by Real Madrid, avenging their 0-4 defeat in the prior clash under Rafael Benitez.

Zidane El Clasico record 'envied' by other managers

Revisiting the previous season's Barcelona vs Real Madrid fixtures, Los Blancos managed to maintain an edge over their arch-rivals. The first El Clasico of the season played at Camp Nou ended in a goalless draw, thus Zidane maintaining a perfect record away from home.

But Real Madrid turned the tide against the visiting side at Bernabeu in the most recent clash. Brazilian prodigy Vinicius Jr and striker Mariano Diaz scored to bag the victory at home, thus ending Barcelona's title hopes the last term. The manager would be expecting a similar performance from his side.

'Zidane sacked' rumours doing rounds ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash

But the team aren't seemingly in their top form ahead of the El Clasico 2020 clash. Real Madrid have suffered two consecutive defeats - against Cadiz and Shakhtar Donestk. Absence of skipper Sergio Ramos in the Champions League midweek proved fatal for Los Blancos.

But the 34-year-old centre-back has travelled to Barcelona with the squad and will play on Saturday, confirmed Zidane in a pre-match presser. Moreover, the rumours of the manager's sacking have begun doing the rounds and is the ideal time for Zidane to respond to his critics.

