El Clasico 2020: Real Madrid Skipper Sergio Ramos Set To Be Sidelined For Marquee Clash

After a startling defeat against Shakhtar Donestk in the Champions League, Real Madrid have begun preparations for the El Clasico against Barcelona. Real Madrid’s defensive hollowness was brazenly exposed by the Ukrainian outfit, albeit in the absence of skipper Sergio Ramos, who stood as a mere spectator in the stands at Alfredo di Stefano. And more trouble awaits Zinedine Zidane as Ramos is set to miss the El Clasico 2020.

Sergio Ramos unlikely for El Clasico 2020

Ramos got injured during Real Madrid's 0-1 defeat against Cadiz the previous weekend. Following the knock, he was asked to sit on the sidelines in the Champions League opener as well. Although it is thought to be a minor injury, the 34-year-old centre-back has been training alone at the Valdebebas.

Ramos hasn't received the go-ahead to participate in the El Clasico that has been scheduled for Saturday, as yet. His absence might prove detrimental for Real Madrid, who have had a sloppy start to their LaLiga title defence, with 10 points in five games. The Los Blancos have managed three victories, apart from a draw and a defeat as well. Zinedine's men trail at the third spot in the table, with Real Sociedad topping the charts.

El Clasico team news: Sergio Ramos injury a concern, no right back at Zidane's disposal

The absence of Ramos comes as a major blow for Real Madrid, with the team looking hapless in the Champions League. Besides, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are without a natural right-back, with Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola recovering from their respective injuries.

Zidane opted for Ferland Mendy to shuffle down the right flank, despite his preferred position being the parallel side of the field. Besides, Eden Hazard is yet to play a minute this season. The former Chelsea superstar hasn't played a single El Clasico, citing injury woes, since his move to the Spanish capital in 2019.

El Clasico team news: No Ter Stegen against Real Madrid

On the other hand, Barcelona arrive into the game in high spirits after a thumping victory against Ferencvaros. But the Camp Nou outfit will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Notably, the German shot-stopper hasn't played a single game this season. Besides, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba will also be on the sidelines.

