El Clasico Between Real Madrid And Barcelona Cancelled Once Again Due To Safety Reasons?

Football News

El Clasico is in danger of being postponed for the second time after fresh player safety concerns arise ahead of the fixture. The match is scheduled for Dec 18.

El Clasico

El Clasico has already been postponed once due to civilian unrest in Barcelona. But according to the latest reports, the blockbuster clash can be postponed for a second time following further unrest in Catalonia.

Also Read | Luis Figo Criticises LaLiga's Decision To Reschedule El Clasico

El Clasico: A poor fate this season

Barcelona and Real Madrid were originally expected to clash on October 26, but protests related to the Catalonian Independence caused the game to be postponed. In November, both the teams came to an agreement with LaLiga for the fixture to take place on December 18.

Also Read | LaLiga: League Mulls Taking Legal Action Over El Clasico Postponement

Reports in the UK suggest that the Catalan protest group 'Democratic Tsunami' are planning a major protest prior to the game. They have also threatened to block the streets around Camp Nou with more than 20,000 people expected to join the protest. Democratic Tsunami have been advocating for the independence of Catalonia and have targetted El Clasico as a major platform to voice their protests.

Also Read | El Clasico 2019-20: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Ruled Out With Injury

Fresh safety concerns ahead of El Clasico

These protest calls have already raised new concerns for player safety and it is believed that the El Clasico can be postponed for the second time this season. It's just eight days until the match is scheduled to take place and yet, the fate of El Clasico remains clouded.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are separated by goal-difference in LaLiga with the Catalan club at the summit as of now. Both the clubs have 34 points after 15 games. Next up for Barcelona is Real Sociedad while Real Madrid will visiting Valencia in the league.

Also Read | Spanish Super Cup 2019-20 Draw: Epic 'El Clasico' Final In-Store?

