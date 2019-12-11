El Clasico Between Real Madrid And Barcelona Cancelled Once Again Due To Safety Reasons?

El Clasico has already been postponed once due to civilian unrest in Barcelona. But according to the latest reports, the blockbuster clash can be postponed for a second time following further unrest in Catalonia.

The Tsunami Democràtic protest group called for a ‘massive’ protests in front of @Barca Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday 18 December. #Madrid is becoming quite nervous. #Tsunamidemocratic 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/Kw0u7b0Z7S — Catalan Way (@CatalanWay_) December 11, 2019

El Clasico: A poor fate this season

Barcelona and Real Madrid were originally expected to clash on October 26, but protests related to the Catalonian Independence caused the game to be postponed. In November, both the teams came to an agreement with LaLiga for the fixture to take place on December 18.

#ElClasico is fast approaching 🔜



Tsunami Democratic have planned a protest at the Camp Nou



It'll take place just four hours before the game



😳https://t.co/a7o7d1vfsB pic.twitter.com/62Gv3Xsw70 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) December 10, 2019

Reports in the UK suggest that the Catalan protest group 'Democratic Tsunami' are planning a major protest prior to the game. They have also threatened to block the streets around Camp Nou with more than 20,000 people expected to join the protest. Democratic Tsunami have been advocating for the independence of Catalonia and have targetted El Clasico as a major platform to voice their protests.

Fresh safety concerns ahead of El Clasico

To clear a bit the issue tonour international friends. Catalan Police doesn't guarantee the safety. This police is ruled by independentist government which is also behind Tsunami Democratic. That's the key about Real Madrid's concerns over the safety — Arthur M. (@Arthurrr23) December 10, 2019

These protest calls have already raised new concerns for player safety and it is believed that the El Clasico can be postponed for the second time this season. It's just eight days until the match is scheduled to take place and yet, the fate of El Clasico remains clouded.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are separated by goal-difference in LaLiga with the Catalan club at the summit as of now. Both the clubs have 34 points after 15 games. Next up for Barcelona is Real Sociedad while Real Madrid will visiting Valencia in the league.

