Luis Figo Criticises LaLiga's Decision To Reschedule El Clasico

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played on December 18, 2019 (December 19, according to IST) in LaLiga. The match has been marred with controversy after the Catalan protests in the region. This forced LaLiga to reschedule the fixture which was to be earlier played in October, 2019.

Luis Figo criticises rescheduling of El Clasico

However, before the clash, former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Luis Figo has moaned the decision to reschedule the fixture. He stated that during his time, he played the match when his safety was not guaranteed. Figo also stated that he could not understand why that security could not be provided today. Luis Figo stated that changing the date of such an important clash will give strength to the protesters, and such people love to be heard.

Luis Figo has played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

Luis Figo’s transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid has been one of the most controversial ones in football history. He was one of the best players of his generation and left Barcelona to join Real Madrid on the insistence of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez. When Figo returned to the Camp Nou to play against Barcelona for the first time in the 2000-2001 season, he was mocked at with the infamous pig head jibe.

Eden Hazard is set to miss the El Clasico

The Clasico to be played on December 18, 2019 is significant due to the fact that both the clubs are tied on equal points in LaLiga, with Barcelona topping the charts on the goal ratio. Madrid winger Eden Hazard is likely to miss the clash with an injury. The club, in an official statement, had stated that Hazard has developed perimalleolar bruising in his right leg and is diagnosed with an incomplete external microfracture on the same foot. This means that Eden Hazard could be looking for an extended spell on the sidelines and could be a serious doubt.

