El Clasico: 5 Players Who Could Play Their First 'Clasico' As Barcelona Host Real Madrid

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first 'El Clasico' of the 2019-20 season on December 18, 2019, at the Camp Nou as the schedule was changed due to political tension earlier. The Blaugrana currently top the LaLiga points table ahead of rivals Real Madrid, only on the basis of goal difference (+2). Here is a list of top five players who could make their 'El Clasico' debuts on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Liverpool live streaming details, preview, team news and updates

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - Antoine Griezmann

Former Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is in line to make his ‘El Clasico’ debut against arch-rivals - Real Madrid on December 18, 2019. Antoine Griezmann is yet to completely convince the Blaugrana faithful of his abilities and the El Clasico could be the perfect occasion to stamp his authority on the fans. Can Antoine Griezmann justify the €120 million Barcelona paid for his services?

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - Rodrygo Goes

The young and talented Rodrygo Goes created history earlier this season when he became the second-youngest player (after club legend Raul) to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League. A €45 million signing, Rodrygo Goes has shown glimpses of his potential throughout the ongoing season. Will Zinedine Zidane opt to go ahead with Rodrygo Goes in the starting 11 against Lionel Messi and Co.?

Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - Anssumane Fati

Anssumane Fati, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, represents Spain on an international level. He became Barcelona’s youngest-ever goal scorer at the age of 16 years and 304 days when he scored against Osasuna. Will Ernesto Valverde give the youngster a dream start against Real Madrid on December 18?

Also Read | Champions League: Memphis Depay is 'furious' over donkey banner aimed at teammate Marcelo

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has quickly established himself as a guaranteed starter for Barcelona over the course of the 2019-20 season. The Dutch midfielder has formed a strong partnership in the centre alongside Arthur and Ivan Rakitic. He is almost guaranteed to make his first ‘El Clasico' appearance on Wednesday night, the question is, can he score?

Also Read | Neymar claims he loves Lionel Messi, applauds Kylian Mbappe as a special talent

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy joined Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon for a €48 million transfer-fee on a six-year contract. However, the French left-back is yet to establish himself as a first-choice starter ahead of the veteran - Marcelo. Due to an injury niggle to Marcelo, Zinedine Zidane is expected to start Ferland Mendy against Barcelona. Can the talented 24-year old help Real Madrid seal an unlikely win in the ‘El Clasico’?